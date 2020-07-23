PTDA Cancels October In-Person Industry Summit

Earlier this week, the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) updated the webpage for its 2020 Industry Summit, which was scheduled for Oct. 21-24 in Atlanta, announcing that the in-person event has been cancelled.
Following last week's STAFDA's announcement of its cancelled 2020 convention (was scheduled for Nov. 8-10 in Anaheim), the PTDA said it is looking into virtual networking opportunities during the same week its Industry Summit was set for.
See the PTDA's announcement below:
Navigating through a global pandemic does not come with a playbook. The facts, data, information, discussions and decisions are valid for only a moment of time. A few weeks ago, COVID numbers were improving, and we were all proceeding forward to what we hoped would become the new normal. We all miss being together in-person, and we really thought it was going to be possible for us to come together in Atlanta at this year’s Industry Summit. And then things changed. Again.
Even though a lot could change by October, we chose to make the tough decision now to cancel the in-person Industry Summit to ensure that we all stay healthy and safe.
However, we do understand the importance of coming together as an industry, especially now, so we are looking at virtual networking opportunities for the same week. Stay tuned for more information.
Thank you for your patience and your loyalty. Stay safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you virtually in October and in-person next year in San Francisco!Regards,PTDA Board of Directors
Thank You to the 2020 Industry Summit Planning Task Force
JP Bouchard, General Bearing Service Inc.
Jeff Cloud, IBT Industrial Solutions
Brian Davis, B&D Industrial
Doug Knauf, The Timken Company
Jeff Moore, Martin Sprocket & Gear Inc.
Derrick Shelton, The Ralphs-Pugh Company, Inc.
Mark Stoneburner, Motion Industries Inc.
Jos Sueters, Tsubaki of Canada Limited