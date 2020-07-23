PTDA Cancels October In-Person Industry Summit

Earlier this week, the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) updated the webpage for its 2020 Industry Summit, which was scheduled for Oct. 21-24 in Atlanta, announcing that the in-person event has been cancelled.

Following last week's STAFDA's announcement of its cancelled 2020 convention (was scheduled for Nov. 8-10 in Anaheim), the PTDA said it is looking into virtual networking opportunities during the same week its Industry Summit was set for.

See the PTDA's announcement below: