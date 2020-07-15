IWDC Announces New Regional Sales Manager

The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative has announced that effective July 13, Vic Wilson joined the group as the southern regional sales manager, reporting to Keith Werkley. In this role, he will be responsible for promoting IWDC’s value proposition to the membership as well as driving profitable growth of our vendor partner brands and Weldmark brand.

During Wilson's 27-year career, he has held several positions from inside sales to general manager and shareholder of an independent welding distributor. Vic was an IWDC member and sat on the marketing committee for 9 years. Wilson has extensive knowledge of welding, welding supplies and gases. For the last 4 years, Wilson has been working for a welding machine manufacturer as a product manager helping guide the company in the design and manufacturing of a new line of welders as well as doing international product sourcing.

The IWDC is a cooperative, formed in 1994, which leverages the strengths of its independent welding distributor members across North America. IWDC Member companies collectively represent over $2.4 billion in sales, serving a wide range of industries. The common denominator is that these industries look to them for industrial, specialty, and medical gases as well as related equipment, hardgoods and consumables. End-use customers served by IWDC Members benefit from having the unparalleled expertise of a local member distributor that has access to national-scale purchasing and marketing programs.

Wilson recently moved from Fort Collins, CO to Indianapolis, IN.