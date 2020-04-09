ISA Launches Digital Platform ‘The Channel’

The Industrial Supply Association on Wednesday debuted the first episode of its new digital content channel, called ‘The Channel.’

The Channel is a new video series in which ISA discusses strategies and tools industrial distributors and suppliers need to succeed.

The association created The Channel as a response to having to cancel ISA Atlanta 2020 — which was scheduled for April 20-22.

“Here at ISA, we were looking forward to bringing you the new tools, and educations and programs to help you and your organizations stay relevant throughout industry change. But with canceling ISA Atlanta due to the coronavirus, our plan needed to change,” association president and CEO Ed Gerber said in The Channel’s first episode. “So in the spirit of ‘Rising to the Challenge,’ our team spent the last three weeks knee-deep in creativity, challenged with how to bring the ISA power directly to you.”

Gerber said The Channel viewers can expect easy-to-watch, easy-to-digest content that is relevant and impactful to business, and he describes it as strategic content on-demand.

The Channel’s content is based upon what ISA calls “the seven drivers of success” that it explained are mission-critical to business:

Go-to-market strategy

Talent recruitment & retention

Employee development

Technology

Analytics

Lean processes

Channel connections

The Channel is made possible by the ISA Foundation. Gerber said 100 percent of foundation donations go to education, research and scholarships.

After canceling ISA Atlanta, ISA had a call-to-action asking for would-be attendees to consider donating to the foundation. The group set a goal of $150,000, and to-date, it has received over $100,000. To recognize those who have and will contribute to the cause, ISA has created a Foundation Wall that shows its Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver Sponsors.

Gerber said the next episode of The Channel will feature the launch of the ISA Advisor and the top five reasons why it’s essential to members’ business. Following that will be an ISA webinar on April 21 at 2:00 ET that is free but limited to ISA members-only. The webinar’s guest speaker is well-known economist Alan Beaulieu of ITR Economics, who will provide an updated economic forecast that factors in the impacts of COVID-19.

Gerber said ISA already has eight episodes queued up. Viewers can subscribe to The Channel here to have content delivered right to the email inbox.

Watch the first episode of The Channel here, or below: