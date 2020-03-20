ELM GROVE, WI — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep our members as safe as possible, STAFDA and Dr. Jeanne Hurlbert, STAFDA’s Customer Service Consultant, have adapted the scheduled spring Concierge Customer Service Workshops to an online interactive format.

Fortunately, Jeanne happens to be one of the only experts in the country on social networks and social support during disasters. She’s adding a new component to the program on how to keep customers and employees engaged during the pandemic and beyond.

The Concierge Customer Service workshop will be a day-and-a-half online program. Jeanne will help attendees meld research and marketing to answer the two most critical questions: What do customers want? and How well is your company providing it? Dissecting key accounts to learn why they start and continue to buy will guide participants as they “up” their customer service game. They’ll also create a system to generate feedback from customers focusing on actionable strategies to keep the most profitable customers and attract similar customers, while identifying techniques to transform their customer service.

As competition and disruption increases in the supply chain, some companies find themselves running scared. However, leaders in the market continuously innovate by leveraging key indicators showing why top accounts start to buy and continue to buy, so they can serve those accounts at the highest level.

Here’s a quick rundown of how the online format will work:

The program will be a day-and-a-half long. STAFDA will use the GoToWebinar format to give attendees access from their office or home computers. Participants will receive two links from GoToWebinar – one link for each day of the program.

The dates and times are April 21-22 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on day one and 8:30 – 12:30 p.m. Central on day two; and April 28-29 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on day one and 8:30 – 12:30 p.m. Mountain.

Jeanne will have interactive breakout sessions. STAFDA will pair up participants in advance and provide cell phone numbers to partners. When it’s time to discuss, Jeanne will pause the presentation and participants can call (or FaceTime) each other. The program will then resume at the designated time.

PDFs of the handouts will be made available to attendees.

For more information on the STAFDA Concierge Customer Service Workshops please see the attached brochure or visit the Education tab in the members-only section of www.stafda.org.

Contact Catherine Usher, cusher@stafda.org, 262/784-4774 or 800/352-2981, with any questions.

STAFDA has been pro-active in keeping its members informed on a daily basis with the changing developments related to the Coronavirus. A steady stream of reliable information from STAFDA’s partners at the Small Business Legislative Council (SBLC) and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), along with consulting firm, CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), are being posted daily to the members-only section of STAFDA’s website, www.stafda.org.

On Tuesday, March 24, SBLC will host a one-hour webinar for STAFDA members on the difficult issues small businesses are facing in light of COVID-19, particularly when it comes to managing employees and business closures. The webinar will provide an overview of the new and existing laws businesses need to navigate during this unprecedented time. There will be ample time for Q&A and if the session runs over an hour based on the volume of questions, all questions will be answered. The webinar is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Eastern. STAFDA members were emailed information on how to register and the webinar is also posted to the members-only home page.

SBLC provided STAFDA with information sheets for employers, facts for employees, and a summary of the newly-implemented Families First Coronavirus Response Act set to take effect April 2. All members were emailed these documents in addition to having them posted online.

STAFDA wants to be its members’ #1 news source by providing the most accurate and current information on COVID and its devastating impact on businesses and the economy.