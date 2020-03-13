NAHAD Cancels April Convention But May Postpone; ISA Still On

Less than a week after updating attendees and members that its upcoming annual convention was still a go, the National Association for Hose Accessories and Distribution (NAHAD) announced Friday afternoon that the event has been cancelled amid concern over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

However, the group said that the event — scheduled for April 24-29 in The Bahamas — may be alternatively postponed until Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Supply Association simultaneously updated its members and attendees that its annual convention — set for April 20-22 in Atlanta — is still proceeding as scheduled.

In an announcement on the NAHAD website, association executive vice president Molly Alton Mullins said NAHAD executive committee held a conference call to assess the coronavirus situation and its effect on hosting the annual meeting and convention event.

Also Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump declared the outbreak — upgraded to global pandemic status Thursday by the World Health Organization — as a National Emergency.

The rest of Mullins’ statement is below, in full:

"NAHAD’s Executive Committee held a conference call to assess the coronavirus situation and its effect on hosting NAHAD’s upcoming Annual Meeting & Convention in the Bahamas. I don’t think any of us could have predicted what has happened this week, and its effect on countries around the world. I sincerely hope each of you reading this are doing all you can to remain healthy during this time of incredible uncertainty.

Please note NAHAD will not host its Annual Meeting & Convention next month in the Bahamas. This is not a decision we made lightly, and I promise you that NAHAD’s leadership has spent countless hours wrestling with making the right decision for the benefit of our members and the association. I know some of you have wanted us to proceed; I know many of you have wondered why we didn’t cancel sooner. Please know a lot of factors went into this decision, including financial implications as a result of cancellation. There are significant financial liabilities associated with cancelling a convention and we have been weighing all our options to determine the best possible course of action. We are fortunate that NAHAD is in sound financial position but cancelling the Annual Meeting & Convention does come with significant costs.

Working with the Atlantis, they have offered us an alternative to host the Annual Meeting & Convention in 2020. The program would be similar and would run August 29-September 2, 2020. Obviously, that is an unusual time for a NAHAD Annual Meeting & Convention so before making any decisions, I need to hear from you. Below you will find a link to a short survey and I implore each of you to please take two minutes and provide me your feedback. If the membership overwhelmingly supports the rescheduled date, I will be back in contact with next steps on transferring registrations, hotel rooms, etc. If the membership does not support this new date, we will cancel NAHAD 2020 entirely as we do not want to host an event that does not meet the standards of a NAHAD Annual Meeting & Convention. I also have a question in the survey about attending San Diego in 2021 as I don’t want a later date to impact the success of next year’s event.

In closing, I cannot thank you enough for your support of NAHAD. I have fielded hundreds of calls and emails this past week and everyone’s support and understanding has been incredible. We are all in this together and I wish you, your families, and your businesses a speedy recovery.

Thank you for your time and please complete the survey as soon as possible."

Molly Alton Mullins

NAHAD Executive Vice President

ISA essentially re-stated what it said in the group’s March 9 update, stating that based on the CDC’s messaging of “for the majority of the people in the US, the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low” and “there is not widespread circulation in most communities in the United States.”

ISA reiterated that it is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with relevant experts, agencies and local authorities.

See ISA’s Friday statement here.

Friday’s developments follow the cancellation of Grainger Show, which was to be held March 15-17 in Orlando, FL, and Fastenal’s cancellation of its annual customer expo, which was to be April 14-16 in Aurora, CO. And on Thursday, AD (Affiliated Distributors) announced that it is shifting its two March networking meetings to a virtual format, while decisions over the group’s April meetings are being tabled.