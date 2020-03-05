Grainger Show 2020 Cancelled Amid Coronavirus

Grainger's annual event for suppliers, customers and employees is among the latest expos to be cancelled due to virus concerns.

Mike Hockett
Mar 5th, 2020
Dv1o Tqnw0 A Ac03 L
Industrial Distribution/Mike Hockett

The ongoing global coronavirus outbreak has claimed another major industrial manufacturing expo, as Grainger on Thursday afternoon told attendees that its 2020 Grainger Show — planned for March 15-17 in Orlando, FL — has been cancelled.

Grainger2020The event organizers previously posted an update on the show website Feb. 28 stating that the show was proceeding as scheduled, but the MRO products distribution giant — No. 1 on Industrial Distribution’s Big 50 List — made the tough call to cancel the annual event six days later.

“We are closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and have made the difficult — but important — decision to cancel this year’s Grainger Show,” the company said in an email to attendees, which included ID. “Even though the health risk in North America from the Coronavirus remains low, the situation is getting more complex each day.

“While we’re disappointed we won’t be together in Orlando, all 25,000 of our team members are committed to continuing to help our customers keep their operations working and people safe during this uncertain time.”

Grainger said that all Grainger facilities are currently open for business as usual.

The company said that as an immediate next step, all Grainger Show hotel reservations made within the event’s registration system will be canceled. For any attendees that have questions about arrangements made for them, they should contact graingershow@bcdme.com.

“For more details, as they become available, please visit the www.graingershow.com website,” Grainger said. “We appreciate your flexibility and support during this time.”

Held each year recently at the Orange County Convention Center, Grainger Show serves as the convention and exhibition for its supplier partners and employees. The 2019 event included 2,400 exhibitors, 550 exhibitor booths, 4,400 Grainger team members and about 6,000 total customers in attendance. The show also includes numerous industry-specific seminars and accredit sessions and provides an overall major networking opportunity for all things Grainger and MRO.

More in Supply Chain
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
Workers dismantle a booth after that the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is cancelled by Swiss authorities, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Feb. 28. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Trade Shows Go Virtual As Virus Spreads
Some companies are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Jan. 29 file photo, people line up to buy face masks from a medical supply company in Nanning in southern China&apos;s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite medical experts&apos; advice that most people who aren&apos;t sick don&apos;t need to wear them.
Virus Fear Touches Off Global Run on Face Masks
In the US, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe’s and True Value Hardware are reporting a sharp uptick in sales of masks over the past several weeks.
Feb 28th, 2020
Workers stand in the generator room at the Huadian Beiran Corporation&apos;s power plant in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. The state-owned company&apos;s steam and gas combined cycle power plant on the outskirts of the nation&apos;s capital, which opened in 2017 and provides electricity and heat to the Tongzhou District, managers have instituted virus prevention measures include masks, disinfection wipes, and measuring body temperature for employees entering the premises.
Virus Hits Businesses Hard
Here's a look at the latest business impacts from the new coronavirus that continues to spread outside of mainland China.
Feb 27th, 2020
Wuhan Virus Spreads Ap
Could Coronavirus Trigger a Recession?
A key measure to watch is the trend in the number of new cases reported worldwide.
Feb 27th, 2020
A worker in overalls screen for fever at the entrance to a supermarket in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders.
Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering, More Aid Coming
The ruling Communist Part has ordered areas that are at lower disease risk to revive manufacturing and other businesses that have been shut for a month.
Feb 27th, 2020
Officials wearing protective attire work to diagnose people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. A sign reads &apos;Emergency Medical Center.&apos;
Globe Braces For Long Battle Against Virus
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Feb. 17 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers assemble Audi A6 L cars at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China&apos;s Jilin Province.
China Struggles to Revive Mfg. Amid Virus
Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, it may be months before production is back to normal.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 20 photo, a worker sits at a production line at a microelectronics factory in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province. China on Friday suspended more punitive tariffs on imports of U.S. industrial goods in response to a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth.
China Suspends More Penalties on US Goods
Goods affected by the latest reduction include industrial components and medical and factory equipment.
Feb 21st, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Virus Hurts Top Shipper Earnings
The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Feb. 13 photo, masked workers assembly wiring for automobile at a factory in Qingdao in east China&apos;s Shandong province. Automakers are gradually reopening factories in China that were idled by anti-virus controls as they try to reverse a sales slump in their biggest market.
Automakers in China Gradually Reopen After Virus Shutdown
Local officials have orders from the ruling Communist Party to get businesses functioning again.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motors Ltd., gestures as he speaks during an event celebrating it sales passing the one million mark, at the Great Wall headquarters in Baoding in north China&apos;s Hebei province. General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don&apos;t produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from officials concerned over job losses. The words behind reads &apos;By 2020, Haval SUV sales will pass 2 million, become the world&apos;s biggest specialty SUV brand.&apos;
GM to Pull Out of Three Countries
It's part of the company's strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.
Feb 17th, 2020
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus
China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.
Feb 13th, 2020