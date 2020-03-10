PTDA Releases 6th Edition of the Power Transmission Handbook

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) recently released the 6th Edition of the Power Transmission Handbook and Workbook. With nearly 400 pages and 17-chapters, the Handbook is the definitive reference for power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) fundamentals.

Written by industry experts, the Power Transmission Handbook is a comprehensive reference you can use to develop product knowledge and application skills. Complete with charts, diagrams, drawings and photos, the Handbook covers the fundamentals of power transmission/motion control products without the distraction of brand-specific content. Each chapter describes:

A product or technology and its various types and uses

Maintenance and diagnostic tips

Basic application and selection criteria

The Handbook is available in the following formats:

Print - soft cover

e-Book - Apple and Kindle formats

Individual chapters - file protected PDF format

Visit ptda.org/Handbook to view the full list of complementary resources that create a complete training program. View the table of contents or read a chapter excerpt.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.