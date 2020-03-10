PTDA Releases 6th Edition of the Power Transmission Handbook

With nearly 400 pages and 17-chapters, the handbook is the definitive reference for PT/MC fundamentals.

PTDA
Mar 10th, 2020
1er

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) recently released the 6th Edition of the Power Transmission Handbook and Workbook. With nearly 400 pages and 17-chapters, the Handbook is the definitive reference for power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) fundamentals.

Written by industry experts, the Power Transmission Handbook is a comprehensive reference you can use to develop product knowledge and application skills. Complete with charts, diagrams, drawings and photos, the Handbook covers the fundamentals of power transmission/motion control products without the distraction of brand-specific content. Each chapter describes:

  • A product or technology and its various types and uses
  • Maintenance and diagnostic tips
  • Basic application and selection criteria

The Handbook is available in the following formats:

  • Print - soft cover
  • e-Book - Apple and Kindle formats
  • Individual chapters - file protected PDF format

Visit ptda.org/Handbook to view the full list of complementary resources that create a complete training program. View the table of contents or read a chapter excerpt.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

More in Associations
Evergreen
Evergreen Mktg. to Transition CEOs in 2022
Kevin Higginbotham has been with Evergreen since 1995 and served as its CEO since 2006.
Jan 20th, 2020
Ago Now Hq And Dc Web
Master Distributor AgoNow Joins IBC
Serving distributors and suppliers of industrial MRO, commercial construction, welding and safety products, AgoNow has 130 supplier partners.
Jan 15th, 2020
5f4f823abb7d45fba96e9005f3d88829
Registration Opens for GAWDA's SMC
Held in Austin, TX, the Gases and Welding Distributors Association's (GAWDA) annual Spring Conference features a trade show and 12 engaging educational sessions.
Jan 10th, 2020
Ad Logoa
AD Eyes Merger, New Safety Division
AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.
Dec 19th, 2019
Stafda Logo
STAFDA Announces New Officers at 2019 Convention
Greg Hughes has taken the reigns as STAFDA President as of Nov. 10, while the group also has a new VP and four new directors.
Nov 25th, 2019
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Apex Tool Groupasdf
Hand & Power Tool Maker Apex Tool Group Joins Buying Group IBC
Apex Tool Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of professional hand and power tools for use in a variety of markets.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Isa Logoa
ISA Names Vice President of Strategic Initiatives
Brendan Breen will help build strategies, facilitate planning sessions and drive change activities to enhance ISA’s value and competitiveness for its members.
Nov 18th, 2019
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT WORK Force Raises Almost $280K in 2019 Contributions
The PTDA Foundation initiative provides recruitment and retention tools and resources to power transmission/motion control companies.
Nov 15th, 2019
STAFDA President Sean Baird delivers a &apos;state-of-the-industry&apos; report during the convention&apos;s General Session on Nov. 11 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, TN.
Mike’s Blog: STAFDA 2019 Convention Shows Industry Strength
ID Editor Mike Hockett recaps the stats behind STAFDA's 43rd annual convention & trade show, held Nov. 10-12 in Nashville, TN.
Nov 14th, 2019
Wis Ea
Wiborg Becomes 1st Man to Join W.I.S.E. Advisory Council
Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg is the first male on ISA's Women Industrial Supply Executives Advisory Council in W.I.S.E.'s 12-year history.
Nov 13th, 2019
Isa Blog Post Header
PipelineDeals Sponsors Industrial Supply Association's IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference
Independent manufacturing representatives to utilize sales pipeline enablement tools to gain industry certification.
Nov 7th, 2019
Page 9 Top
AD Member Sales Grow 13% to $35 Billion in First 9 Months of 2019
Nov 1st, 2019