NAW President Van Dongen to Retire in November

Dirk Van Dongen will step down in November after 41 years of leading the association.

NAW
Feb 28th, 2020
Naw

WASHINGTON — After 41 years of leading the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), its president and CEO, Dirk Van Dongen, announced Friday that he will step down on Nov. 30, 2020, the end of the association’s current fiscal year. Van Dongen will also retire as President of the NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence, Treasurer of NAW-PAC, and president & CEO of the NAW Service Corporation. Until then, he will continue to lead these organizations and will assist the NAW Board leadership in the search for a new CEO.

“What a great industry! America’s wholesaler-distributors have given the United States the world’s absolute best distribution system," Van Dongen said. "They are why what you need is always there. Representing them has been a totally fulfilling experience as well as a genuine privilege. It’s now time to put the leadership of NAW into new hands. My successor will inherit a highly qualified and dedicated staff team and I look forward to a smooth and seamless transition.”

The NAW Board has retained Spencer Stuart to assist with the CEO search.

“Dirk has built a strong foundation for NAW. He has driven leadership, innovation and excellence in our industry," said Doublas York, NAW 2020 board chairman and president & CEO of Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply. "His contributions throughout the business community will always be remembered. It’s been a privilege to be part of the organization and work alongside Dirk. I'm proud  to continue growing his legacy."

More in Associations
5f4f823abb7d45fba96e9005f3d88829
Registration Opens for GAWDA's SMC
Held in Austin, TX, the Gases and Welding Distributors Association's (GAWDA) annual Spring Conference features a trade show and 12 engaging educational sessions.
Jan 10th, 2020
Ad Logoa
AD Eyes Merger, New Safety Division
AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.
Dec 19th, 2019
Stafda Logo
STAFDA Announces New Officers at 2019 Convention
Greg Hughes has taken the reigns as STAFDA President as of Nov. 10, while the group also has a new VP and four new directors.
Nov 25th, 2019
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Apex Tool Groupasdf
Hand & Power Tool Maker Apex Tool Group Joins Buying Group IBC
Apex Tool Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of professional hand and power tools for use in a variety of markets.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Isa Logoa
ISA Names Vice President of Strategic Initiatives
Brendan Breen will help build strategies, facilitate planning sessions and drive change activities to enhance ISA’s value and competitiveness for its members.
Nov 18th, 2019
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT WORK Force Raises Almost $280K in 2019 Contributions
The PTDA Foundation initiative provides recruitment and retention tools and resources to power transmission/motion control companies.
Nov 15th, 2019
STAFDA President Sean Baird delivers a &apos;state-of-the-industry&apos; report during the convention&apos;s General Session on Nov. 11 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, TN.
Mike’s Blog: STAFDA 2019 Convention Shows Industry Strength
ID Editor Mike Hockett recaps the stats behind STAFDA's 43rd annual convention & trade show, held Nov. 10-12 in Nashville, TN.
Nov 14th, 2019
Wis Ea
Wiborg Becomes 1st Man to Join W.I.S.E. Advisory Council
Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg is the first male on ISA's Women Industrial Supply Executives Advisory Council in W.I.S.E.'s 12-year history.
Nov 13th, 2019
Isa Blog Post Header
PipelineDeals Sponsors Industrial Supply Association's IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference
Independent manufacturing representatives to utilize sales pipeline enablement tools to gain industry certification.
Nov 7th, 2019
Page 9 Top
AD Member Sales Grow 13% to $35 Billion in First 9 Months of 2019
Nov 1st, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Left View Walter Finaa
Walter Surface Technologies Joins IBC
Walter — one of the world's largest suppliers of metalworking products and solutions — has joined buying group IBC's network of independent distributors.
Oct 29th, 2019