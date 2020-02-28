NAW President Van Dongen to Retire in November

WASHINGTON — After 41 years of leading the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), its president and CEO, Dirk Van Dongen, announced Friday that he will step down on Nov. 30, 2020, the end of the association’s current fiscal year. Van Dongen will also retire as President of the NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence, Treasurer of NAW-PAC, and president & CEO of the NAW Service Corporation. Until then, he will continue to lead these organizations and will assist the NAW Board leadership in the search for a new CEO.

“What a great industry! America’s wholesaler-distributors have given the United States the world’s absolute best distribution system," Van Dongen said. "They are why what you need is always there. Representing them has been a totally fulfilling experience as well as a genuine privilege. It’s now time to put the leadership of NAW into new hands. My successor will inherit a highly qualified and dedicated staff team and I look forward to a smooth and seamless transition.”

The NAW Board has retained Spencer Stuart to assist with the CEO search.

“Dirk has built a strong foundation for NAW. He has driven leadership, innovation and excellence in our industry," said Doublas York, NAW 2020 board chairman and president & CEO of Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply. "His contributions throughout the business community will always be remembered. It’s been a privilege to be part of the organization and work alongside Dirk. I'm proud to continue growing his legacy."