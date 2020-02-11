Suppliers Arrow Fastener, National Safety Apparel, Adenna Join DPA Buying Group

DPA Buying Group — a procurement group of independent distributors and suppliers in the jan/san, safety equipment & clothing, industrial, packaging and restoration industries — recently announced the addition of three suppliers: Arrow Fastener Co., National Safety Apparel, and Adenna.

Founded in 1929, Saddle Brook, NJ-based Arrow Fastener is a manufacturer of staple guns and heavy duty staples. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., GreatStar is one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in Asia

Founded in 1935, National Safety Apparel has six fire retardent clothing brands and three safety brands. Led by high-visibility and flame-resistant clothing lines, flash fire and arc flash hazard protection apparel, mechanical PPE and cut protection products, NSA is based in Cleveland, OH.

Adenna is a manufacturer and supplier of disposable gloves, safety products, wipers and washroom essentials. Based in Irvine, CA, all Adenna products are made and shipped from its manufacturing and distribution facilites in Knoxville, TN, Sparks, NV and Ontario, CA.