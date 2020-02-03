AD's 2019 Member Sales Up 12% to $46 Billion

Although same-store growth was not as robust as previous years, AD's overall performance was considerably strong.

Affiliated Distributors (AD)
Feb 3rd, 2020
Ad 2019 Financial Results Image
AD

WAYNE, PA — AD is reporting total 2019 member sales across its 12 divisions were $46.3 billion, an increase of 12 percent from 2018. Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners landed at $12.1 billion, up 9 percent from 2018.

AD also reported 2019 same-store sales by North American business unit; all saw increases from 2018:

  • Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Piping (PHCP) divisions grew by 4 percent    
  • Industrial and Safety divisions grew same store sales by 3 percent
  • Electrical divisions grew same store sales by 2 percent
  • Building Materials grew by 4 percent

By country, same-store sales of members in the US grew 4 percent, Canada same-store member sales were up 3 percent and Mexico same-store sales decreased by 15 percent.

Bill WeisbergBill Weisberg“Although same-store growth was not as robust as previous years, the overall performance of the AD community was strong, with purchase and distribution records set in virtually every AD division and country,” AD’s chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said.

Noting the programmatic advantages AD brings to bear, Weisberg noted, “I’m proud of the strategic value our team brings to the table in the form of unique programs and offerings like eCommerce, where we celebrated our 100th member going live and saw a 25 percent increase in members live with our eContent; private label and redistribution warehouses; and HR and procurement services. What’s more, our member and supplier engagement feedback continues to showcase incredibly strong affinity for and advocacy of AD. The AD community is all in for each other.” 

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. Our 800-plus independent member owners span 12 divisions in the US, Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $46 billion. AD’s 12 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.

