Fastenal Reports Higher April Sales

Manufacturing sales offset a larger decline in non-residential construction.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 49 26 Pm
Fastenal

Minnesota fastener and industrial supply distributor Fastenal said its sales increased in April as its manufacturing customers offset a steeper drop in the construction segment.

The company’s total net sales of $586 million were up 2.7% compared to the same month last year, but on an average basis — accounting for one fewer business day this year — its monthly sales were up 7.8%.

Fastenal reported increases across all geographic regions and product categories, but the growth was much more modest compared to the April of 2022, when average daily sales jumped by more than 20% overall.

Last month also saw a bigger drop in the non-residential construction market, where sales fell by 8.2% on a daily basis. Sales to manufacturers, by contrast, increased by 13%.

The company reported more than 12,200 branches and “onsite” locations at the end of the month and a total workforce of more than 22,800 — up 4.3% and 7.1%, respectively, from the same point in 2022.

Latest in Sales
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 8, 2023
I Stock 840617560
Streamline Your Sales Process
May 5, 2023
Phoenix Expansion Airline Final
Airline Hydraulics Expands Phoenix Contact Sales
February 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b
RBC Bearings Reports 32% Sales Jump
February 13, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 840617560
Sales
Streamline Your Sales Process
We Can Supply That
Sales
Embracing the 'Digital-First Mentality'
I Stock 591835536
Sales
Manufacturer Sales Trends to Watch in 2023
I Stock 1206797792
Sales
A Call for Manufacturers to Sell More Products Direct
More in Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 8, 2023
We Can Supply That
Sales
Embracing the 'Digital-First Mentality'
Global Industrial's Claudia Hughes on how more knowledge can make sales reps more valuable.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 591835536
Sales
Manufacturer Sales Trends to Watch in 2023
When manufacturers change, it opens new opportunities for distributors, too.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 33 38 Pm
Sales
Industrial Distribution's March/April Digital Edition
Featuring a visit with F.W. Webb and our 2023 Guide to the Modern Sales Organization.
March 27, 2023
I Stock 1085310932
Sales
It's Not About Price ... 83% of the Time
If you’re not losing some business because of price, you’re not charging enough.
March 9, 2023
Fastenal 6318d906a8273
Sales
Fastenal Sales Up Nearly 10% in February
Strong manufacturing sector sales continued to withstand slight declines in construction.
March 6, 2023
I Stock 1408041355
Sales
The Customer Service Approach that Wows Millennial Buyers
Millennials have different expectations than previous generations; it’s time for distributors to take notice.
March 3, 2023
Phoenix Expansion Airline Final
Sales
Airline Hydraulics Expands Phoenix Contact Sales
The distributor will extend its authorized territory into New York and New England.
February 24, 2023
OneSource Distributors, Fullerton, Calif.
Sales
OneSource Distributors Hits $1B in Sales
The Sonepar subsidiary has grown to 15 locations across the West.
February 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b
Sales
RBC Bearings Reports 32% Sales Jump
The company's operating income rose by nearly 55%.
February 13, 2023
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 28 27 Pm 62ec0fd9911de
Sales
Fastenal’s January Sales Up 11%
A jump in manufacturing sales offset a slight drop in the construction segment.
February 7, 2023
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Sales
Grainger Sales Climb to More than $15B in 2022
The company’s full-year earnings soared by nearly 50%.
February 2, 2023
I Stock 1412544353
Sales
Are You Leaving Impact on the Table?
Buyers want more than functionality; they want inspiration to change.
February 1, 2023
I Stock 1177458018
Sales
Five Ways Distributors Can Tune Out Economic Noise
When you block out the chatter, you'll see that sales aren't going to plummet.
January 10, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 03 11 41 32 Am
Sales
Bill Brown Sales to Represent Light Tool International
The Brazilian company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of unassembled steel fixture kits.
January 3, 2023