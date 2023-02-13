RBC Bearings Reports 32% Q3 Sales Jump

The company's operating income rose by nearly 55%.

RBC Bearings Inc.
Feb 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b

OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc., a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems, reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $351.6 million, an increase of 31.7% from $267.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding Dodge, organic net sales increased 12.7% year over year. Net sales for our Industrial segment increased 41.6%, while net sales for our Aerospace/Defense segment increased 13.2%. Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $146.0 million compared to $93.3 million for the same period last year.

SG&A for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $56.8 million, an increase of $15.1 million from $41.7 million for the same period last year. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 16.1% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 15.6% for the same period last year.

Other operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $18.9 million compared to $35.8 million for the same period last year. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, other operating expenses included $17.4 million of amortization of intangible assets, $1.2 million of Dodge TSA costs and other costs associated with the Dodge acquisition, and $0.3 million of other items. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, other operating expenses included $23.5 million of costs associated with the Dodge acquisition, $12.1 million of amortization of intangible assets, and $0.2 million of other items.

Diluted EPS for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.05 compared to a loss of $0.18 for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS was $1.64 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $1.20 for the same period last year.

“We are pleased with our top- and bottom-line results during the third quarter and our overall performance throughout the fiscal year,” said Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, chairman and chief executive officer. “Net sales were in line with our expectations, and we continued to experience strong year-over-year revenue growth in both our Industrial and Aerospace/Defense sectors. For the remainder of the fiscal year, we remain confident in our ability to continue to navigate dynamic economic challenges and deliver sustainable growth.”

The company expects net sales to be approximately $375.0 million to $385.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $358.9 million last year, a growth rate of 4.5% to 7.3%.

