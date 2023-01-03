Bill Brown Sales to Represent Light Tool International to North American Lighting OEMs

The Brazilian company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of unassembled steel fixture kits.

Bill Brown Sales
Jan 3, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 03 11 41 32 Am

NILES, Ill. – Bill Brown Sales announced a new partnership with Light Tool International, a leading manufacturer and exporter of unassembled steel fixture kits and components based in Brazil.

With a substantial U.S. inventory and warehousing presence, Light Tool offers recessed, surface, pendant and linear solutions for LED and legacy light sources.

Light Tool commercial and industrial fixture kits are formed and welded in 22- or 24-gauge post-painted steel. They are designed to be easily assembled and maintained. They feature high quality acrylic diffusers and can be customized with holes or knockouts for specific customer requirements.

In addition to complete fixture packages, Light Tool also supplies a selection of perforated baskets and retrofit products. The unassembled kits are shipped on pallets, completely knocked down (CKD) for cost effectiveness, saving both space and inventory.

Light Tool’s manufacturing takes place in a modern, clean, environmentally friendly facility with a capacity of 45,000 units per month. Products are stamped or formed on automated CNC presses. Light Tool’s recently expanded, innovative paint line leverages nanotechnology to apply powder coated flat white polyester efficiently and sustainably. They are experts at stocking and maintaining U.S. inventory, often importing at low duty or duty-free (GSP).

The U.S. operation of this 70-year-old company was established in 2001.

“While we have had a North American focus and presence for many years, our representation by Bill Brown Sales leverages their expertise and network to expand Light Tool’s reach,” said Sales Director Caio Leite.

“Light Tool is one of the largest, most respected lighting manufacturers and exporters in their region. They offer North American lighting OEMs another route to expand their product offerings quickly and cost-effectively,” said Donny Wall, president of Bill Brown Sales. “Their focus is on quality in everything they do, from manufacturing, to materials, to paint and finishing."

Latest in Sales
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
I Stock 1305432491
Your Salespeople Are Not Short of Leads
December 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm
GME Supply Names Vice President of Sales
December 12, 2022
Sqb0siax x3t
Crawford Electric Supply Hits $1B Sales Milestone
November 4, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1305432491
Sales
Your Salespeople Are Not Short of Leads
Beer Perceived Value I Stock 1213064023
Sales
The Power of Perceived Value
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm
Sales
GME Supply Names Vice President of Sales
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Sales
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
I Stock 1305432491
Sales
Your Salespeople Are Not Short of Leads
Why sales opportunities are never scarce.
December 21, 2022
Beer Perceived Value I Stock 1213064023
Sales
The Power of Perceived Value
Establishing your solution as the benchmark by which others are measured.
December 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm
Sales
GME Supply Names Vice President of Sales
John Lamond will oversee client interaction across all divisions of the company.
December 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 55 20 Pm
Sales
Fastenal November Sales Up 10%
Sales to the manufacturing sector helped offset a drop in construction.
December 6, 2022
I Stock 1092645806
Sales
Best Practices for Manufacturing Industry Channel Sales Incentive Programs
Today’s C-suite wants to know their departments’ exact goals, how they plan to meet those goals, and on what timeline.
November 29, 2022
I Stock 1248995420
E-Commerce
COVID Made Your Website More Important than Ever
But are you open for business?
November 25, 2022
Sqb0siax x3t
Sales
Crawford Electric Supply Hits $1B Sales Milestone
The Sonepar company has grown to 27 branches across Texas and Louisiana.
November 4, 2022
Sales Pitch I Stock 1305250081
Sales
The Recession Is Here — and it’s a Good Thing
Why a recession can create more opportunities than it costs.
October 17, 2022
I Stock 1350253440
Sales
Rebound Profitability with a Sales Transformation
Smart distributors are reevaluating recent changes and planning for a shift in the business environment.
October 12, 2022
I Stock 1156491749
Sales
More Uncertainty, Please
Buyers don't need to be coddled; they need to be challenged.
September 20, 2022
I Stock 1287044692
Sales
3 Ideas to Sharpen Your Persuasion Skills
Buyers rely on analogies to process information in the decision-making process.
August 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 1 22 18 Pm
Sales
Kano Signs Agreement with I.S.K. Industries
I.S.K. will represent Kano’s Kroil-branded oils and specialty chemicals.
July 20, 2022
I Stock 1272631376
Sales
Transforming Sales to Better Engage Today’s Buyers
Start the journey with a deep look at the buyer profile.
July 18, 2022
I Stock 1284193477
Sales
3 Reasons the Middleman Is Here to Stay
Pre-pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon to hear that the days of independent distribution were coming to an end.
July 15, 2022