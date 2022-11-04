Crawford Electric Supply Hits $1B Sales Milestone

The Sonepar company has grown to 27 branches across Texas and Louisiana.

Sonepar
Nov 4, 2022
Crawford Electric Supply

HOUSTON — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced Crawford Electric has surpassed $1 billion in sales.

Founded in 1990, Crawford Electric has grown to more than 750 associates and 27 branches across Texas and Louisiana.

“This incredible achievement is a testament to our management and associates having a strong customer-centric philosophy of doing whatever it iakes to meet our customers' needs,” said Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric. “Our culture, coupled with significant investments in digital platforms, service solutions, inventory and branch expansion, will continue to provide our customers the best service platform in the marketplace.”

Earlier this year, Crawford previewed its new, 500,000-square-foot Central Distribution Center (CDC) in Katy, Texas, that will open by the end of this year.

“The new CDC will house $50 million of inventory that is available same or next day across the Texas Gulf Coast and Central Texas. It will also enable our aggressive branch expansion plans which places more inventory and resources closer to where our customers live and work,” said Dumas.

“Sonepar and Crawford are investing for the long-term,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “Sonepar has a goal to become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers and Crawford is demonstrating the commitment we have to that goal. We celebrate the impressive performance that has propelled them to the $1 billion mark and look forward to their future successes.”


