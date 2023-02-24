Airline Hydraulics Corp. Expands Phoenix Contact Sales

BENSALEM, Pa. — Airline Hydraulics Corp., an elite distributor of Phoenix Contact products, announced the expansion of its authorized sales territory to include western New York and New England.

Local industrial automation users will see increased Phoenix Contact product availability, application support and access to Airline’s e-commerce website, airlinehyd.com, for easy online ordering.

“Airline is one of our fastest-growing distributors, and its success can be attributed to several key factors,” said Jon Durand, Northeast regional sales manager at Phoenix Contact USA. “They have a very competent sales and technical support staff always ready to support their customers and applications. In addition, Airline continues to invest heavily in maintaining a strong inventory position with our products, and they have a comprehensive website that enables them to support customers online.”

“We do not take this lightly. Phoenix Contact is a first-in-class manufacturer, and we’re honored by their decision to make us their lead automation partner throughout our entire marketplace," said Airline CEO Mark Steffens. "We will continue to do our job and expand our business with them.”

The expansion is part of Airline's commitment to providing productivity and safety to all industries by specifying, stocking, and supporting cutting-edge technologies.