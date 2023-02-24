Airline Hydraulics Corp. Expands Phoenix Contact Sales

The distributor will extend its authorized territory into New York and New England.

Airline Hydraulics Corp.
Feb 24, 2023
Phoenix Expansion Airline Final

BENSALEM, Pa. — Airline Hydraulics Corp., an elite distributor of Phoenix Contact products, announced the expansion of its authorized sales territory to include western New York and New England.

Local industrial automation users will see increased Phoenix Contact product availability, application support and access to Airline’s e-commerce website, airlinehyd.com, for easy online ordering. 

“Airline is one of our fastest-growing distributors, and its success can be attributed to several key factors,” said Jon Durand, Northeast regional sales manager at Phoenix Contact USA. “They have a very competent sales and technical support staff always ready to support their customers and applications. In addition, Airline continues to invest heavily in maintaining a strong inventory position with our products, and they have a comprehensive website that enables them to support customers online.” 

“We do not take this lightly. Phoenix Contact is a first-in-class manufacturer, and we’re honored by their decision to make us their lead automation partner throughout our entire marketplace," said Airline CEO Mark Steffens. "We will continue to do our job and expand our business with them.” 

The expansion is part of Airline's commitment to providing productivity and safety to all industries by specifying, stocking, and supporting cutting-edge technologies. 

Latest in Sales
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b
RBC Bearings Reports 32% Sales Jump
February 13, 2023
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 28 27 Pm 62ec0fd9911de
Fastenal’s January Sales Up 11%
February 7, 2023
I Stock 1412544353
Are You Leaving Impact on the Table?
February 1, 2023
Related Stories
OneSource Distributors, Fullerton, Calif.
Sales
OneSource Distributors Hits $1B in Sales
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b
Sales
RBC Bearings Reports 32% Sales Jump
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 28 27 Pm 62ec0fd9911de
Sales
Fastenal’s January Sales Up 11%
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Sales
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
For many industries, IIoT presents as many challenges as opportunities, but it is clearly the way of the future. Successfully deploying an IIoT application requires careful planning and attention to detail from the moment you decide to begin your journey.
February 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b
Sales
RBC Bearings Reports 32% Sales Jump
The company's operating income rose by nearly 55%.
February 13, 2023
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 28 27 Pm 62ec0fd9911de
Sales
Fastenal’s January Sales Up 11%
A jump in manufacturing sales offset a slight drop in the construction segment.
February 7, 2023
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Sales
Grainger Sales Climb to More than $15B in 2022
The company’s full-year earnings soared by nearly 50%.
February 2, 2023
I Stock 1412544353
Sales
Are You Leaving Impact on the Table?
Buyers want more than functionality; they want inspiration to change.
February 1, 2023
I Stock 1177458018
Sales
Five Ways Distributors Can Tune Out Economic Noise
When you block out the chatter, you'll see that sales aren't going to plummet.
January 10, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 03 11 41 32 Am
Sales
Bill Brown Sales to Represent Light Tool International
The Brazilian company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of unassembled steel fixture kits.
January 3, 2023
I Stock 956866776
Operations
Why Distributors Are at Risk of Manufacturers Going Direct
And what to do about it.
January 3, 2023
I Stock 1305432491
Sales
Your Salespeople Are Not Short of Leads
Why sales opportunities are never scarce.
December 21, 2022
Beer Perceived Value I Stock 1213064023
Sales
The Power of Perceived Value
Establishing your solution as the benchmark by which others are measured.
December 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm
Sales
GME Supply Names Vice President of Sales
John Lamond will oversee client interaction across all divisions of the company.
December 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 55 20 Pm
Sales
Fastenal November Sales Up 10%
Sales to the manufacturing sector helped offset a drop in construction.
December 6, 2022
I Stock 1092645806
Sales
Best Practices for Manufacturing Industry Channel Sales Incentive Programs
Today’s C-suite wants to know their departments’ exact goals, how they plan to meet those goals, and on what timeline.
November 29, 2022
I Stock 1248995420
E-Commerce
COVID Made Your Website More Important than Ever
But are you open for business?
November 25, 2022
Sqb0siax x3t
Sales
Crawford Electric Supply Hits $1B Sales Milestone
The Sonepar company has grown to 27 branches across Texas and Louisiana.
November 4, 2022