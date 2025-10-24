National Safety Apparel Acquires New Jersey Supplier

Gemtor is a manufacturer of high-performance fall protection and rescue equipment.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 24, 2025
I Stock 481398645
iStock.com/lanolan

Workwear and PPE supplier National Safety Apparel announced Thursday that it has acquired Gemtor Inc., a New Jersey maker of fall protection equipment.

Company officials said that the deal would add a leader in both fall protection and fire and rescue products, as well as bolster its overall lineup and manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gemtor’s portfolio includes full-body harnesses, lanyards, self-retracting lifelines, anchor slings, escape belts and rescue systems used across the industrial, utility and emergency response sectors.

“The Gemtor team exemplifies product excellence and reliability, which is a rare combination that has earned deep trust in the industry,” NSA CEO Chuck Grossman said in the announcement. “Following our July acquisition of Bashlin Industries, Gemtor represents another step forward in accelerating NSA’s momentum and expanding our reach and capabilities.”

“NSA and Gemtor share a strong commitment to protecting front-line workers with premium safety solutions,” said Gemtor owner and President Craig Neustater. “We’re proud to join forces and bring more than 100 years of combined industry experience to the NSA platform.”

