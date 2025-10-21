Exotic Automation & Supply to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor

Michigan motion and control distributor Exotic Automation & Supply announced Tuesday that it is poised to acquire another Michigan company later this year.



Exotic officials said that the company has “taken the necessary steps” to add West Michigan Rubber & Supply, located in Muskegon, effective Dec. 1.



West Michigan Rubber offers hose assemblies and other fluid connector products, along with custom rubber and belting products. The companies added that the deal will combine two prominent Parker Hannifin distributors in Michigan.



The Muskegon location will become Exotic’s 17th Michigan branch; the suburban Detroit company also operates three branches in Indiana.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"When we first explored this opportunity with West Michigan Rubber & Supply, I was amazed by our many shared principles, visions and core values,” Exotic CEO Tom Marino said in the announcement. "I am very excited to welcome West Michigan Rubber to the Exotic Automation family and I have no doubt this partnership will be a success."



West Michigan Rubber co-owner Joe Veltman said that the move “opens exciting opportunities for West Michigan Rubber to expand into new markets and product lines, such as pneumatics, hydraulics, compressed air and engineered systems.”