NEFCO Acquires Dallas Tool Supplier

Construction supply distributor NEFCO announced Tuesday that it has acquired Dallas supplier Big D Tool Center.



Big D will maintain its current operations as it becomes NEFCO’s fifth location in Texas.



The company operates nearly 70 branches across the U.S.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“Big D Tool Center has built a stellar reputation for service, and reliability over the past four decades,” NEFCO CEO Matthew Gelles said in the announcement. “We are excited to welcome them into the NEFCO family as part of our continued growth strategy.”