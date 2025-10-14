NEFCO Acquires Dallas Tool Supplier

Big D Tool Center will become the Texas company’s fifth location.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 14, 2025
Dallas, Texas.
iStock.com/Cavan Images

Construction supply distributor NEFCO announced Tuesday that it has acquired Dallas supplier Big D Tool Center.

Big D will maintain its current operations as it becomes NEFCO’s fifth location in Texas. 

The company operates nearly 70 branches across the U.S.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Big D Tool Center has built a stellar reputation for service, and reliability over the past four  decades,” NEFCO CEO Matthew Gelles said in the announcement. “We are excited to welcome them into the  NEFCO family as part of our continued growth strategy.”

