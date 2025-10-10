Steel Fabricator, Distributor Acquires Fellow Texas Manufacturer

Race Rock said the deal would bolster its position in the infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 10, 2025
I Stock 2205126528
iStock.com/theartofocean

Steel infrastructure fabricator and distributor Race Rock announced Wednesday that it has acquired Spitzer Industries, a provider of engineered equipment and modular solutions to the energy and industrial sectors.

Spitzer will operate as a standalone division within Race Rock and maintain both its current leadership and its headquarters in Houston. The company, which makes process systems, pressure vessels and modular assemblies, has been owned by private equity firm Stephens Group since 2007.

Fort Worth-based Race Rock, which serves the transportation, energy, utility and industrial segments, said the deal would combine its operational expertise with Spitzer’s technical capabilities and manufacturing footprint. It would also position the overall company to add scale, bolster innovation, and pursue long-term growth, officials said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This is a transformational moment for both of our companies,” Race Rock Chairman and CEO Donald W. Young said in a statement. “By combining with Spitzer Industries, we are creating a stronger, more diversified business with broader capabilities and geographic reach across Texas.”

