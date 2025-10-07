Distribution M&A Deals Decline, but Prices Soar, Report Shows

Companies continue to pursue "attractive businesses" despite a "challenging" economic environment.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 7, 2025
I Stock 1460159415
iStock.com/Tippapatt

The number of merger and acquisition deals in the U.S. distribution sector dropped sharply in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest analysis from investment bank PMCF.

Analysts wrote in the bank’s latest “Distribution M&A Pulse” report that 65 distributor M&A deals were completed in the U.S. in the April to June window, down from 106 in the same period of 2024.

PMCF officials wrote that the decline underscored “near-term impact of macro and policy headwinds” as many companies opted to shift from acquisitions to “operational improvements and organic growth” in an era of “tariff-related uncertainty.”

Amid the overall decline, however, demand for “high-quality assets” remained high, analysts suggested, after the average size of distribution transactions soared year-over-year. The average deal came in at $275 million in Q2; in the previous second quarter, the average price was $53 million.

Companies sought to “invest selectively in attractive businesses despite the challenging macroeconomic environment,” analysts found, adding that the industrial production index trended higher in the U.S.

“Notable transactions, such as the $600M KCG-Foundation Building Materials merger, emphasized ongoing appetite for companies with durable cash flows and strategic positions in desirable sectors,” PMCF analysts wrote.

Worldwide, the analysis found that 149 distributor deals closed in the second quarter.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
September 30, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 14232 Pm67a6621c71f47681cd967929f0nb4shb8fa1 o Hwf Xzn Ax V
DXP Acquires Washington State Company
October 6, 2025
I Stock 1745023719
Metals Supplier McNichols Announces Agreement with Private Equity Firm
October 6, 2025
I Stock 843333446
Private Equity Firm Acquires Florida Distributor
October 6, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 14232 Pm67a6621c71f47681cd967929f0nb4shb8fa1 o Hwf Xzn Ax V
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Washington State Company
I Stock 1745023719
Mergers & Acquisitions
Metals Supplier McNichols Announces Agreement with Private Equity Firm
I Stock 843333446
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Acquires Florida Distributor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 30, 2025
I Stock 1745023719
Mergers & Acquisitions
Metals Supplier McNichols Announces Agreement with Private Equity Firm
The McNichols family will remain “significant shareholders” and continue to manage the business.
October 6, 2025
I Stock 843333446
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Acquires Florida Distributor
Dave Carter & Associates provides electrical, plumbing and building supplies.
October 6, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Canadian Distributor
The company also added a Washington state concrete provider.
October 6, 2025
I Stock 1472162809
Mergers & Acquisitions
HVAC Distributor MARS to Sell Parts Business for $650M
Its equipment segment will continue under a new name.
October 2, 2025
Danfoss Commercial Compressors President Fabio Klein (left) and Palladio Compressors CEO David Candio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Danfoss Acquires Palladio Compressors
Danfoss officials said the deal would add screw compressors to its overall portfolio.
October 2, 2025
The staff of R.A. Novia & Associates, Cheshire, Conn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Connecticut Distributor
R.A. Novia will do business as Winsupply Cheshire CT Co.
September 30, 2025
One Year Anniversary Imark Electrical (3)
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD Marks Anniversary of IMARK Merger
The buying group’s Independent Electrical Supply Division today represents more than 700 companies.
September 26, 2025
Nashville, Tenn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turner Supply Acquires Nashville MRO Distributor
The deal is Turner's fourth acquisition in the past seven years.
September 26, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker-Hannifin Closes $1B Curtis Instruments Acquisition
Curtis produces motor speed controllers and power conversion and input devices.
September 23, 2025
I Stock 961855878
Mergers & Acquisitions
Office Depot Owner to Be Acquired in $1B Deal
Atlas Holdings plans to buy ODP Corporation and take the business private.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1213750732
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Sells Garage Door Components Supplier
Arrow Tru-Line operates six manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1075035582
Mergers & Acquisitions
San Diego Fastener Distributor Acquired by Investment Firm
Mesa Fastener provides commercial threaded fasteners throughout the Southwest.
September 18, 2025
Supply One
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Calif. Packaging Distributor
Vital Pack distributes a full range of packaging and shipping solutions.
September 17, 2025
Gme Supply Co Dfs 5f242092c2861
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Houston Workwear, PPE Supplier
The distributor said the deal would expand its reach in the utility and oil and gas sectors.
September 12, 2025