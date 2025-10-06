DXP Acquires Washington State Company

APSCO represents pump, control and process equipment manufacturers across the Pacific Northwest.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 6, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 14232 Pm67a6621c71f47681cd967929f0nb4shb8fa1 o Hwf Xzn Ax V
DXP Enterprises Inc.

DXP Enterprises announced Friday that it has acquired APSCO LLC, a suburban Seattle manufacturer’s rep agency.

APSCO has represented pump, control and process equipment manufacturers in the water and wastewater industries for nearly three decades. Its footprint includes its native Washington state, as well as Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Alaska and Hawaii.

DXP officials said that the deal would complement its “recent focus” on M&A in the water and wastewater markets, along with bolster its presence in the western U.S. and the Pacific Northwest, in particular.

“APSCO will enhance our product and aftermarket and service capabilities, along with furthering our efforts to grow our DXP Water platform,” DXP Chairman and CEO David Little said in a statement.

The purchase was made with cash from DXP’s balance sheet, and CFO Kent Yee added that the company looks forward to wrapping up 2025 “with additional acquisitions and continuing this path into 2026 as we grow, improve and scale DXP.”

DXP is the no. 17 distributor on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.

