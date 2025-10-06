White Cap Acquires Canadian Distributor

The company also added a Washington state concrete provider.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 6, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap

White Cap announced Thursday that it has acquired a Winnipeg industrial distributor and a Washington state provider of concrete solutions.

White Cap officials said that Anchor Construction Industrial Products is one of the largest distributors of fasteners, tools, abrasives and other industrial and construction supplies in western Canada. The company operates six locations across four provinces.

Advanced Forming Solutions of Castle Rock, Washington, meanwhile, provides concrete forming and shoring solutions and equipment for large commercial, government and institutional projects across the Pacific Northwest.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to grow our presence in both the U.S. and Canada with these two strong teams," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in a statement. "These acquisitions help us serve our customers faster and more efficiently, while creating growth opportunities for our associates and strengthening our local teams.”

White Cap ranks at no. 7 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.

