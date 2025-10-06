Metals Supplier McNichols Announces Agreement with Private Equity Firm

Private equity firm One Equity Partners announced that it has reached a deal to invest in McNichols Co., a fabricator and distributor of metal and fiberglass products.



McNichols, based in Tampa, operates 19 service centers across the U.S. and employs a staff of about 320 serving fabricators, distributors, OEMs, contractors and other customers. The McNichols family, officials said, will retain a “significant” share in the company and will continue to “actively manage” the business.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“One Equity is the perfect partner for McNichols as we enter into our next stage of growth,” McNichols President and CEO Scott McNichols said in the announcement. “The firm has a well-established reputation of partnering with companies like ours and scaling them utilizing their industry expertise and transformational combination strategy.”



“We see significant opportunities for McNichols to continue to grow and expand its extensive product and value-added service offering,” added J.B. Cherry, partner at One Equity.