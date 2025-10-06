Private Equity Firm Acquires Florida Distributor

New York private equity firm Monomoy Capital Partners announced Monday that its Thetford Corp. business has acquired Florida distributor Dave Carter & Associates Inc.



DCA, headquartered in Ocala, Florida, is a provider of electrical, plumbing and building supplies to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing segments. The company operates 11 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada.



Thetford, based in Michigan and the Netherlands, provides plumbing and maintenance products for the RV and marine industries. Monomoy officials said that the deal nearly doubles Thetford’s operations worldwide and shifts its footprint toward the U.S. — the world’s largest RV market.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"By combining DCA’s distribution infrastructure with Thetford’s product portfolio, we can provide builders and OEMs — many of whom are customers of both companies — with a more comprehensive product offering,” Thetford CEO Stéphane Cordeille said in a statement. “This partnership strengthens our ability to serve customers in North America while supporting our continued global growth."