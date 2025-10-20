Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires B&B Manufacturing

Solve Industrial Motion Group announced Monday that it has acquired Indiana power transmission and precision component supplier B&B Manufacturing.



Company officials said that B&B is North America's largest manufacturer of synchronous drive pulleys. The company specializes in synchronous drive solutions and offers timing pulleys, synchronous belts, v-belt sheaves, taper bushings, idlers and roller chain sprocket.



B&B operates five locations, and itself recently acquired Diversified Specialties and JJC Associates.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The announcement came one week after Solve acquired New Jersey power transmission supplier Power Rite Products.



"The B&B acquisition greatly expands Solve's domestic manufacturing capabilities and allows us to be a full spectrum provider of drive train solutions," Solve CEO Ernie Lauber said in a statement. "Our customers will greatly benefit from B&B's domestic manufacturing, which enables faster lead times and significant made-to-order capabilities."