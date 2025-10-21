Flow control product distributor FloWorks International announced Monday that it has acquired Slater Controls, a Midland, Texas-based provider of valve automation, instrumentation and relief valves.



FloWorks officials said that Slater serves a diverse customer base across a range of process industries from its four locations in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.



“Slater Controls enhances FloWorks’ product portfolio, expands our geographic reach, and creates meaningful cross-selling opportunities,” FloWorks CEO Scott Jackson said in the announcement.



Slater CEO Kevin Slater and President Brian Carter said in a joint statement that Floworks was an “outstanding cultural fit” for the business, and that they “look forward to realizing the full benefits of the platform.”



The transaction is FloWorks’ sixth since it was acquired by private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital in early 2023. Additional terms were not disclosed.