Core Industrial Gases Acquires Fellow Ontario Distributor

The deal would bolster Core’s operations in eastern Ontario, officials said.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 15, 2025
Core Industrial Gases, Ajax, Ontario.
Core Industrial Gases, Ajax, Ontario.
Core Industrial Gases

Suburban Toronto industrial gases distributor Core Industrial Gases has acquired fellow Ontario company Cobourg Welding Supply, company officials said.

The deal closed on April 7, according to the announcement posted by the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative on Thursday. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Core said the deal would strengthen its position in eastern Ontario and reinforce “its commitment to delivering technically sound, customer-focused solutions across the province.” Cobourg’s customers, meanwhile, would benefit from access to its new owner’s equipment repair services, broader product lineup, and online account tools.

Cobourg’s current location and workforce remained in place with no changes in day-to-day operations, Core officials said.

"Cobourg Welding Supply has earned the trust of its customers by staying local, responsive, and providing expert support to their customers," said Core CEO Ben Ciceri. "Those values align perfectly with how we operate at Core, and we’re proud to welcome their team into our organization."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
April 1, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64
Ingersoll Rand Announces a Pair of Acquisitions
April 15, 2025
I Stock 458649667
Lowe’s to Acquire Homebuilder Supplier in $1.3B Deal
April 15, 2025
New River Building Supply& Lumber Company, Boone, N.C.
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires New River Building Supply
April 14, 2025
Related Stories
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Announces a Pair of Acquisitions
I Stock 458649667
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe’s to Acquire Homebuilder Supplier in $1.3B Deal
New River Building Supply& Lumber Company, Boone, N.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires New River Building Supply
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
I Stock 458649667
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe’s to Acquire Homebuilder Supplier in $1.3B Deal
The retailer said the move would expand its “Pro” operations into a new distribution channel.
April 15, 2025
New River Building Supply& Lumber Company, Boone, N.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires New River Building Supply
Kodiak officials said the deal would bolster its presence in the Southeast.
April 14, 2025
Fuchs plant, Harvey, Ill.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fuchs Acquires Fellow Lubricants Supplier IRMCO
Company officials said the deal would expand its solutions for a range of industries.
April 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 09 At 3 29 03 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ballymore Safety Products Acquires Valley Craft Industries
The Minnesota location will become Ballymore's Midwest headquarters.
April 9, 2025
I Stock 635718550
Mergers & Acquisitions
United Flow Technologies Acquires Manufacturers’ Reps
The companies will bolster UFT’s operations along the East Coast.
April 4, 2025
Mi Mdc Fl
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion on a Buying Spree
The MRO giant continues to snap up companies despite a broader M&A slowdown.
April 3, 2025
Tencarva branch, Macon, Ga.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Acquires Atlantic Valve & Equipment
The company represents leading valve brands across the mid-Atlantic.
April 2, 2025
I Stock 1301774231
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Acquires Long Island Electrical Distributor
Schwing Electrical Supply operates six locations in an “attractive” market.
April 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 31 At 4 22 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CK Supply Acquires Columbia Welding and Machine
Columbia has provided welding supplies and gases to its namesake city for more than a century.
March 31, 2025
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2
Mergers & Acquisitions
SureWerx Acquires Reliance Fall Protection
Company officials said the deal would help create a "global leader" in safety.
March 27, 2025
Richmond, Va.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Acquires Virginia Company
The deal adds to ABC’s five locations in the area.
March 26, 2025
Australian building supplies company James Hardie site in western Sydney, Australia, Sept. 21, 2004.
Mergers & Acquisitions
James Hardie to Buy Outdoor Products Maker in $8.75B Deal
It's the second major acquisition in the building supplies sector in less than a week.
March 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 21 At 9 04 25 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rubix to Acquire ERIKS UK & Ireland
Rubix officials said the deal would particularly bolster its flow technology lineup.
March 21, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69 6797de7795c85 67a5363d15adb 67be200366c78
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Announces Agreement to Acquire Beacon for $11B
After rejecting multiple offers, Beacon officials now say the deal is in its “best interests.”
March 20, 2025