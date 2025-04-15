Core Industrial Gases Acquires Fellow Ontario Distributor

Suburban Toronto industrial gases distributor Core Industrial Gases has acquired fellow Ontario company Cobourg Welding Supply, company officials said.

The deal closed on April 7, according to the announcement posted by the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative on Thursday. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Core said the deal would strengthen its position in eastern Ontario and reinforce “its commitment to delivering technically sound, customer-focused solutions across the province.” Cobourg’s customers, meanwhile, would benefit from access to its new owner’s equipment repair services, broader product lineup, and online account tools.

Cobourg’s current location and workforce remained in place with no changes in day-to-day operations, Core officials said.

"Cobourg Welding Supply has earned the trust of its customers by staying local, responsive, and providing expert support to their customers," said Core CEO Ben Ciceri. "Those values align perfectly with how we operate at Core, and we’re proud to welcome their team into our organization."