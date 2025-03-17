Wholesale Metals Distributor to Aquire Steel Pipe Company in $45M Deal

The transaction is expected to close at the end of the month.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 17, 2025
I Stock 2149919071
iStock.com

Chemicals and metal tube supplier Ascent Industries announced plans to sell its Bristol Metals subsidiary to wholesale metals distributor Ta Chen International in a deal worth some $45 million.

Bristol Metals, which dates back more than six decades, provides stainless, duplex, super duplex, 6 moly and nickel alloy welded steel pipe. 

The deal is expected to close at the end of the month.

“While transformational changes have been implemented at BRISMET over the past year, the inherent cyclicality in its end-markets makes it a much better fit for a more sector-focused franchise,” Ascent President and CEO Bryan Kitchen said in the announcement.

Ascent said that it intends to use the proceeds to bolster its specialty chemicals business, as well as for “general corporate purposes.” Its remaining tube assets include ornamental stainless steel tubing company American Stainless Tubing.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 2149919071
Wholesale Metals Distributor to Aquire Steel Pipe Company in $45M Deal
March 17, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 11 At 1 15 14 Pm 67aba3ae9f4c7
Workwear, PPE Company RefrigiWear Acquires Another European Supplier
March 14, 2025
nVent Opens Life Cycle Services Center, Pasadena, Texas.
nVent Buys Electrical Products Business in $975M Deal
March 13, 2025
Minneapolis Oxygen branch, Shakopee, Minn.
Minnesota Gas, Welding Distributors Announce Merger
March 13, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 02 11 At 1 15 14 Pm 67aba3ae9f4c7
Mergers & Acquisitions
Workwear, PPE Company RefrigiWear Acquires Another European Supplier
nVent Opens Life Cycle Services Center, Pasadena, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
nVent Buys Electrical Products Business in $975M Deal
Minneapolis Oxygen branch, Shakopee, Minn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Minnesota Gas, Welding Distributors Announce Merger
Screenshot 2025 03 12 At 2 03 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tool Supplier S.F.E. Group Acquires Southwire Subsidiary
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2025 02 11 At 1 15 14 Pm 67aba3ae9f4c7
Mergers & Acquisitions
Workwear, PPE Company RefrigiWear Acquires Another European Supplier
Fortdress Group, the company said, is among the top insulated workwear suppliers in Europe.
March 14, 2025
nVent Opens Life Cycle Services Center, Pasadena, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
nVent Buys Electrical Products Business in $975M Deal
The deal includes nine manufacturing sites in the U.S.
March 13, 2025
Minneapolis Oxygen branch, Shakopee, Minn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Minnesota Gas, Welding Distributors Announce Merger
Officials said the combination would form "a stronger, more dynamic company."
March 13, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 12 At 2 03 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tool Supplier S.F.E. Group Acquires Southwire Subsidiary
S.F.E. officials said the deal would strengthen its tools and equipment portfolio.
March 12, 2025
Dsc 2625 Scaled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Adds Minnesota Distributor
Officials said the deal would bolster its operations across the Midwest.
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 11 At 2 24 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Waterworks Supplier Fortiline Acquires Baltimore Wholesale Distributor
Belair Road Supply operates five locations in Maryland and Delaware.
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm 67c0de7c2a4d7 67cb0ecf50e75
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO, Beacon Discussing 'Potential Transaction'
The companies said Monday that they are "negotiating a definitive agreement."
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm 67c0de7c2a4d7
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires California Sealants and Waterproofing Distributor
DM Figley operates five locations in the state.
March 7, 2025
Honeywell office in Sunnyvale, Calif., March 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Acquire Pump Maker Sundyne for More than $2B
The deal comes as the conglomerate prepares to split into three companies.
March 5, 2025
Mined Xai With Winsupply
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Minority Stake in Ohio AI Firm
Mined XAI says it transforms complex data into "strategic insights."
March 5, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds New Jersey Hose Supplier
Flexline has served the Northeast for 75 years.
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am 672cf569a1010
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Again Extends Tender Offer for Beacon
The company also reported its Q4 financial results.
March 4, 2025
Purvis Industries branch, Fort Worth, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires Alabama MRO Distributor
A & A provides bearings, wire, cable, automation products and electrical parts.
March 3, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Texas Supplier
Kris-Con provides specialty construction supplies in the Houston and Austin markets.
March 3, 2025
Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Iowa Company
Rising Star Wholesale provides siding, windows, doors and other products.
February 28, 2025