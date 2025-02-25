Shorehill Capital Acquires PPE Supplier Estex

PPE and tool bag supplier Estex Manufacturing Co. was acquired by Shorehill Capital LLC late last year, the private equity firm announced Tuesday.

Estex, founded in 1900, originally served the horse and buggy market before pivoting into other sectors — including by repurposing feed bags for use as tool buckets by utility linemen in the 1940s. Today, the Georgia company provides safety products, bags, vests, arc blankets and other items to the utility, airline, government, military and sports markets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to collaborating with management teams to achieve shared success," Shorehill Capital Managing Director Robert Jackson said in the announcement. "Together, we are enhancing manufacturing capacity, improving efficiency and working to accelerate growth."

"This partnership with Shorehill marks an exciting new chapter for our company, providing the resources to drive growth and innovation while preserving the values that have defined our success," added Estex President Mike Scott.

