Automation Supplier Tavoron Acquired by Private Equity

Automation components and systems provider Tavoron announced Friday that it has been acquired by Los Angeles private equity firm Fusion Capital Partners.

Tavoron owns a range of operating companies in North America, including Accu Tech USA, Automation & Robotics Solutions, Celco Automation, DevLinks, HTE Technologies, JHFOSTER, PTS Products, Sensors Inc. and Sensors Integration.

Tavoron will remain headquartered at its current campus in the Twin Cities area, and it will continue to be led by its current management team.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our partnership with Fusion is a significant milestone for Tavoron and highlights the value of our advanced automation technology in streamlining production for our customers," Tavoron CEO Nicholas Martino said in the announcement. "Fusion’s deep sector expertise, operational support, and extensive network will enable us to expand our capabilities and accelerate our growth both organically and through strategic add-on M&A.”

“Tavoron offers a comprehensive range of components and solutions that empower customers to improve operational efficiency, simplify procurement, enhance visibility and reduce downtime caused by labor shortages,” said Jeff Chaney, principal of Fusion. “With strong demand for automation across multiple industries, Tavoron is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends given their broad product offering and specialized expertise.”