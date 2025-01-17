Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Kendell Lumber

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners, a leading building materials distribution company, announced the acquisition of Minnesota-based Kendell Lumber, further advancing Kodiak’s strategic growth in the region.

This move brings together two respected Minnesota companies — Kendell Lumber and Simonson Lumber, both part of the Kodiak family — to enhance operations, drive efficiencies and deliver greater value to builders, contractors and homeowners across the state.

With locations in Winona and Rollingstone, Kendell Lumber has earned a reputation for providing high-quality lumber and building materials, consistently delivering exceptional customer service to communities across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. As part of the acquisition, Kendell Lumber’s operations will be fully integrated into Simonson Lumber, consolidating resources and streamlining operations under the Simonson Lumber brand. This alignment strengthens Simonson’s position as a trusted provider across Minnesota while ensuring Kendell’s team continues its legacy of serving local communities.

“The combination of Kendell Lumber and Simonson Lumber represents an exciting opportunity to build on their shared values and operational strengths,” said Steve Swinney, CEO of Kodiak Building Partners. “By bringing these teams together, we’re improving services, expanding opportunities for employees and strengthening Kodiak’s presence in Minnesota. So we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.”

Through this integration, Simonson Lumber will expand its product and service offerings while enhancing logistics, inventory management and customer service, driving continuous improvement to better meet the evolving needs of builders and contractors. Kendell Lumber employees will join the Simonson team, gaining access to expanded career development opportunities within a larger, growth-focused organization. Together, the combined teams will continue their deep commitment to local community support and industry excellence.

“This deal marks a key step in Simonson Lumber’s strategy to deepen its regional impact and enhance operations for our partners and customers,” said Eric Borchardt, president of Simonson Lumber. “We’re excited to welcome the Kendell Lumber team into the Simonson family. Their expertise and dedication to quality align perfectly with our values, and together, we’ll continue to lead the way in Minnesota’s lumber and building materials industry.”