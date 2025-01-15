Rebate Management Platform Enable Acquires Flintfox

The combined company aims to transform B2B rebate and pricing management.

Enable
Jan 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 15 2 29 23 Pm
Enable

SAN FRANCISCO — Enable, the AI-powered rebate management leader, on Wednesday announced its acquisition of Flintfox, the world’s fastest pricing engine.

This strategic acquisition brings together expertise in rebate and pricing management to deliver a unified solution for managing trading partner incentives, enabling organizations to drive better collaboration, align incentives with strategic goals, and maximize profitability.

Since its launch in 2016, Enable has grown over 40 times in just five years, cementing its position as the leader in rebate management. The acquisition of Flintfox, renowned for its industry-leading pricing execution capabilities, addresses the growing demand for end-to-end digitalization of pricing and rebate processes, allowing businesses to nimbly navigate market volatility.

Together, the combined company provides organizations with the tools to enhance margin visibility, optimize incentives, and respond to market dynamics with confidence.

“Innovation has always been at the core of Enable, and this acquisition allows us to accelerate that,” said Andrew Butt, founder and CEO of Enable. “The convergence of rebates and pricing reflects a transformative trend in B2B trading. By combining Flintfox's dynamic pricing capabilities with Enable's AI-powered rebate management platform, we are uniquely positioned to unify on-invoice and off-invoice strategies that help businesses grow together and strengthen trading relationships.”

The acquisition also advances Enable’s mission of enabling trusted trading relationships to serve customers better together while delivering a strong ROI for all trading partners through collaborative agreements, performance tracking, and identification of revenue opportunities.

“Enable and Flintfox share a vision of helping businesses achieve smarter, more profitable trading strategies,” said John Moss, CEO of Flintfox. “By uniting our strengths, we’re setting a new standard in commercial optimization, enabling businesses to align pricing and rebate strategies to drive sustainable growth.”

