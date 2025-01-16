Belt Power Acquires Sparks Belting Company

MARIETTA, Ga. — Platte River Equity on Wednesday announced that portfolio company Belt Power LLC, a full-service distributor and fabricator of belting and components for lightweight conveyor systems, has acquired the U.S. assets of Sparks Belting Company Inc.

Founded in 1946 and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sparks is a distributor and fabricator of process conveyor belting systems, conveyor accessories and power transmission products, serving logistics and distribution, food, consumer and other industrial end markets. The combination of Belt Power and Sparks provides innovative cost-saving solutions to its customers across the U.S. by leveraging its fully integrated, national network of highly automated fabrication operations, installation service teams supported by a highly technical sales force and application engineers with deep conveyance knowledge.

“We are excited to join forces with the Sparks team that has a legacy of innovation in the belting industry for almost 80 years. The combination of our strong cultures and investments in our business creates an attractive opportunity for us to further develop leading edge solutions to address our customers’ ever evolving requirements,” said Belt Power CEO Don Heitmeier.

“We are pleased to welcome Sparks into the Belt Power organization,” said Tarun Kanthety, vice president of Platte River. “Sparks represents the sixth add-on acquisition since our investment in Belt Power in 2022, and we are thrilled to collaborate on further expanding our customer base, geographic presence and fabrication capabilities.”