Belt Power Acquires Sparks Belting Company

Sparks is a distributor and fabricator of conveyor belting systems and power transmission products.

Platte River Equity
Jan 16, 2025
Sparks Sign
Sparks Belting Company

MARIETTA, Ga. — Platte River Equity on Wednesday announced that portfolio company Belt Power LLC, a full-service distributor and fabricator of belting and components for lightweight conveyor systems, has acquired the U.S. assets of Sparks Belting Company Inc.

Founded in 1946 and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sparks is a distributor and fabricator of process conveyor belting systems, conveyor accessories and power transmission products, serving logistics and distribution, food, consumer and other industrial end markets. The combination of Belt Power and Sparks provides innovative cost-saving solutions to its customers across the U.S. by leveraging its fully integrated, national network of highly automated fabrication operations, installation service teams supported by a highly technical sales force and application engineers with deep conveyance knowledge.

“We are excited to join forces with the Sparks team that has a legacy of innovation in the belting industry for almost 80 years. The combination of our strong cultures and investments in our business creates an attractive opportunity for us to further develop leading edge solutions to address our customers’ ever evolving requirements,” said Belt Power CEO Don Heitmeier.

“We are pleased to welcome Sparks into the Belt Power organization,” said Tarun Kanthety, vice president of Platte River. “Sparks represents the sixth add-on acquisition since our investment in Belt Power in 2022, and we are thrilled to collaborate on further expanding our customer base, geographic presence and fabrication capabilities.”

Beacon Says $11B QXO Offer ‘Significantly Undervalues’ the Company
January 16, 2025
The Talmadge Memorial Bridge, Savannah, Ga.
Advanced Lubrication Specialties Acquires Chemlube's Lubricants Division
January 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 15 2 29 23 Pm
Rebate Management Platform Enable Acquires Flintfox
January 15, 2025
