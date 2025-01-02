Applied Industrial Technologies Completes Acquisition of Hydradyne

The companies originally announced the deal in late November.

Jan 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 02 1 12 11 Pm
iStock.com/jetcityimage

CLEVELAND — Applied Industrial Technologies announced Thursday that it completed its acquisition of Hydradyne LLC on Dec. 31.

Based in Dallas, with locations across the southeastern U.S., Hydradyne is a premier provider of fluid power solutions with advanced service capabilities and product offerings in hydraulics, pneumatics, electromechanical, instrumentation, filtration, and fluid conveyance.

Neil A. Schrimsher, president and chief executive officer of Applied, said,

“We are excited to announce the completion of this acquisition and officially welcome Hydradyne to the Applied team. This transaction will enhance our leading fluid power distribution position in the U.S. by leveraging complementary technical capabilities and innovative engineered solutions across legacy and emerging end markets. Combined with various secular tailwinds and expanding customer service requirements developing across the industry, we see notable growth and operational momentum building from this transaction moving forward. Overall, our teams are engaged and ready to fully capture these opportunities as we progress toward our next financial objectives and long-term value creation potential."

Applied affirmed that it expects the acquisition will contribute approximately $260 million in sales and $30 million in EBITDA before anticipated synergies, as well as be accretive to EPS, within the first 12 months of ownership prior to transaction-related expenses and the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. Additional financial and operational details, including EPS accretion guidance, will be provided when it reports fiscal 2025 second quarter results later this month.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 1, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936 6706dd69d0741
Sonepar Sells Off its Vallen Asia Operations
December 31, 2024
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f
Relevant Industrial Acquires Loy Instrument
December 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 27 10 33 03 Am
LindFast Acquires Fastener Manufacturer Big Bolt
December 27, 2024
Related Stories
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936 6706dd69d0741
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Sells Off its Vallen Asia Operations
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Loy Instrument
Screenshot 2024 12 27 10 33 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
LindFast Acquires Fastener Manufacturer Big Bolt
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 1, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Loy Instrument
Relevant also added Krom Americas to its network.
December 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 27 10 33 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
LindFast Acquires Fastener Manufacturer Big Bolt
LSG officials said its goal will be "to maintain the exceptional Big Bolt brand name in the market."
December 27, 2024
Logo of Nippon Steel on the exterior of Blast Furnace No. 1 at the company's Kashima Plant in Kashima, Japan on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Biden to Decide on U.S. Steel Acquisition After Influential Panel Fails to Reach Consensus
The president opposes the nearly $15 billion deal.
December 24, 2024
Factory With Flag
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nippon Steel Deal Could Still Change the Industry
A look at the pros and cons of the acquisition.
December 23, 2024
Rebranded Branch
Mergers & Acquisitions
NorthEast Electrical Completes Rebranding of Rockingham Electric
The Sonepar subsidiary acquired Rockingham in late 2022.
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc
Mergers & Acquisitions
MRC Global to Sell Canada Business
Officials said the move would enable MRC to focus on its core geographies and products.
December 17, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Site Supply Inc.
The construction materials distributor operates four locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
December 17, 2024
Irby Utilities facility, Burnsville, Minn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Irby Utilities Acquires Azotel Technologies Software
The deal will enable the Sonepar subsidiary to be "an even stronger partner" to broadband providers.
December 13, 2024
Lehman Pipe and Supply distribution center, Miami.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Building a ‘Super-Regional Leader’
A Florida pipe, valves and fittings distributor eyes aggressive expansion after securing a private equity partner.
December 13, 2024
Rubix branch, Feltham, England.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.K. MRO Distributor Acquires Italian Counterpart
Rubix officials said Somi would bolster both its footprint and its flow and fluid power solutions.
December 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 29 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TTDS Acquires Applied Thermal Systems
The deal expands TTDS' footprint into the Upper Midwest.
December 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 52 04 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distributor Wire and Cable Acquired by Private Equity Firm
Officials said the agreement would support DWC's "next phase of growth."
December 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 37 25 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Veritiv's Container Business
The company said the former All American Containers would enhance its North American footprint.
December 10, 2024
Global The Source, Universal City, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm to Combine HVAC Distributors Global, MARS
Officials said the deal would strengthen the product and service offerings of both companies.
December 9, 2024