Irby Utilities Acquires Azotel Technologies Software

JACKSON, Miss. – Irby Utilities announced Thursday that it has acquired the software capabilities and other assets of Azotel Technologies Limited.

Founded in 2002 Azotel has grown to become an industry leader in subscriber management, service provisioning, business automation and core networks solutions for broadband operators. Azotel’s proprietary internet service provider operations platform functions as an enterprise resource management system that connects all services within a single platform.

The software will allow Irby Utilities to continue to offer back-office solutions to broadband providers that manage, among other items, customer support, billing and invoicing, and network monitoring.

“Irby Utilities has built a reputation on first-rate service and turnkey solutions. With this acquisition, Irby will be an even stronger partner to help broadband providers across the U.S. streamline expansion, particularly with internet connectivity into underserved rural areas.” - Rob Taylor, president, Sonepar Americas

“Azotel developed an innovative platform specifically for the needs of service providers like our customers. For the past eight years, their solution has been a key component in Irby’s strategy of offering customers full design, engineering, material supply and end user engagement services together in one package. Bringing this technology in-house, Irby will stand out as a one-stop-shop from design all the way through active end user service and support.” - Joe LeNoir, president, Irby Utilities

“From our founding as an internet service provider through our evolution into a software developer serving broadband operators around the world, we remained committed to providing a reliable and robust solution. Thanks to our history of close collaboration, Irby Utilities has an in-depth understanding of our software. More importantly, we know that they share our values. Irby was a natural fit, and I look forward to seeing how they’ll continue to raise the bar in the utility and communications markets.” - John O’Hare, founder and CEO of Azotel

The asset acquisition closed on Dec. 11.