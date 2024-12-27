LindFast Solutions Group Acquires Big Bolt

LSG officials said its goal will be "to maintain the exceptional Big Bolt brand name in the market."

Nautic Partners
Dec 27, 2024
Big Bolt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — LindFast Solutions Group announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Big Bolt.

LSG – a portfolio company of Nautic Partners – is a leading master distributor of specialty fasteners in the North American market and is a vital supply chain partner and superior sourcing solution to a broad base of distributor customers. Big Bolt is a leading manufacturer of high quality, specialty fasteners serving distributor customers across diverse markets. With a focus on quick turnaround times, comprehensive in-house fabrication capabilities and unmatched product quality, Big Bolt is the go-to supplier for highly customized, low volume orders.

Bill Niketas, LSG's CEO, said:

“We look forward to expanding Big Bolt’s ability to serve our collective customers by leveraging LSG’s significant base of fastener expertise, sales force experience, inventory and physical locations across North America. We are confident this combination is very powerful and continues to establish LSG as the provider of choice for all fastener needs, focused on creating value for our customers, suppliers, employees, and all stakeholders. As with other recent acquisitions by LSG, little change is expected at Big Bolt. LSG’s goal is to maintain the exceptional Big Bolt brand name in the market. Big Bolt will continue to operate out of its existing facility, will remain on the same ERP system, and will extend the same policies currently in place.”

Chris Pierce, a managing director of Nautic, added, “We are enthusiastic about the combination of LSG and Big Bolt due to the growth opportunity of the combined business – the addition of Big Bolt to the LSG portfolio allows both businesses to better service and growth their combined customer base."

Fielding Jenks, a senior vice president of Nautic, said, “Big Bolt represents the sixth acquisition under our hold. Similar to other LSG add-on acquisitions, we are excited to enhance LSG’s growth potential with another strategic acquisition.”

Nautic Partners acquired LSG in 2019 in partnership with management.

