LINC Systems Acquires CORUS Fastening

WESTFIELD, Ind. — LINC Systems, a Center Rock Capital Partners LP portfolio company, has acquired CORUS Fastening, a leading distributor of industrial fastening solutions and pneumatic tools.

Based in Springfield, New Jersey, CORUS provides fastening solutions used in a range of industries, including pallet, general industrial and construction, to customers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S.

“On behalf of everyone at LINC, we are excited to welcome the CORUS team to the LINC family,” said LINC CEO Mick Beyer. “Similar to LINC, CORUS is committed to a high touch, high service sales approach reflected by its long-term customer relationships. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand our market presence and enhance our service offering. We are eager to execute on the Company’s growth initiatives and confident that this acquisition will create new opportunities for both our employees and customers.”

Matt Conway, director at Center Rock said, “For more than 50 years, CORUS has been a trusted partner to industrial companies in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. CORUS is not only known for its robust product portfolio, but also for its award-winning onsite repair and service provided by an experienced team of trained technicians. We are excited to begin working with the CORUS team to enhance our overall product offering and improve operational efficiencies at both businesses.”