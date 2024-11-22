Walters Acquires Two California Electrical Suppliers

The company added Desert Electric Supply and Pomona Wholesale Electric.

Nov 22, 2024
Walters Electric Wholesale branch, Commerce, Calif.
Walters Electric Wholesale Co.

Walters Wholesale Electric this week acquired a pair of fellow Southern California electrical suppliers, company officials said.

The Brea, California-based subsidiary of U.S. Electrical Services Inc. added Desert Electric Supply and Pomona Wholesale Electric, according to reports from industry publications.

Desert Electric was formed in 1972 and operates three locations in the Coachella Valley. The company will retain its name as it joins Walters’ distribution and logistics network.

Pomona, meanwhile, operates a single branch in its namesake city.

Terms of the purchases were not disclosed.

“Both companies share Walters’ commitment to providing exceptional products and support, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as part of our team,”said Walters President Steve Valcourt. 

