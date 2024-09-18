TIPCO Technologies Announces Partnership with Hoses2U

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — TIPCO Technologies on Tuesdasy announced a new partnership with Hoses2U, a premier provider of mobile onsite hydraulic and industrial hose replacement services.

Hoses2U Hoses2U excels in delivering fast, customized hose replacements directly at job sites, minimizing downtime through its experienced, knowledgeable technicians who provide high-quality, tailored solutions. The company is committed to more than just supplying parts, focusing on building long-lasting customer relationships based on trust and integrity.

Founded by John and Alison Abercrombie, Hoses2U serves key industries such as infrastructure, agriculture, food and beverage and transportation, offering comprehensive onsite hose inspections, maintenance, and repair services. Abercrombie and his leadership team will continue to operate and grow the business, collaborating with TIPCO locations to drive growth through a shared focus on people, partnerships and innovation.

“Partnering with TIPCO gives our team the resources and support needed to expand into new markets,” said John Abercrombie. “TIPCO understands our business and shares our commitment to providing best in-class service and support to our customers and our team.”

Brad Marshall, co-CEO of TIPCO Technologies, added, “John has developed an exceptional team and a leading mobile service operation. We are excited to partner with Hoses2U to further enhance our onsite service offerings across the U.S.”