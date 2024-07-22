Wolter Inc. Acquires Cincinnati Crane & Hoist

The deal will bolster Wolter's product line in the crane industry.

Wolter Inc.
Jul 22, 2024
Cc H Acquisition
Wolter Inc.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Wolter Inc., a leader in material handling solutions, announces its first acquisition of a manufacturing company with the purchase of Cincinnati Crane & Hoist, a premier manufacturer of cranes and hoists based in Cincinnati.

This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Wolter Inc.'s capabilities and expands its product offerings in the crane industry.

"We're excited to welcome Cincinnati Crane & Hoist to Wolter Inc.," said Jerry Weidmann, president of Wolter Inc. "This acquisition allows us to leverage our strengths and expand our offerings of crane and hoist solutions. CC&H’s innovation and expertise in custom crane systems perfectly align with our commitment to accelerating productivity. Together, we aim to set new industry standards, ensuring our customers receive unparalleled support—from initial design and installation to commissioning, and ongoing service and maintenance."

With over 16 years of industry trust, CC&H is renowned for innovative designs, custom solutions, and turnkey project capabilities, including overhead cranes, gantry cranes, monorail systems, runway systems, hoists, custom crane systems, and tailored turnkey solutions.

Under the Wolter Inc. name, customers will benefit from an expanded product line, custom-engineered capabilities, and enhanced support coverage for installation, maintenance, and repair. Wolter Inc. is committed to maintaining the high standards of quality and service that Cincinnati Crane & Hoist customers expect, ensuring a seamless transition with a continued focus on accelerating productivity.

