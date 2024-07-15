White Cap Acquires B&R Reinforcing

The Ohio company is a supplier of concrete accessories and fabricated rebar.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Jul 15, 2024
I Stock 2149242199
iStock.com/Orkhan Djafarov

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, announced Monday that it has closed on an agreement to acquire B&R Reinforcing Inc., a supplier of concrete accessories and fabricated rebar located in Columbus, Ohio, serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

"B&R Reinforcing's strong reputation around rebar fabrication and concrete accessory supplies for customers in the central Ohio market provides an excellent foundation for White Cap to expand our value-added services and one-stop shop across Ohio, so we can continue to serve our customers with excellence," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"Our staff brings decades of experience and knowledge, and I'm certain that joining forces with White Cap will make our team stronger than ever," said Michael Bright, co-owner of B&R Reinforcing. "With White Cap being the premier distributor for construction materials, and B&R Reinforcing being the preferred rebar fabricator in Columbus, our team at B&R Reinforcing has an excellent opportunity for growth and continued success. We are excited to become part of the White Cap family."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
July 15, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2
SureWerx Acquires Fall Safe
July 12, 2024
Pxl 20240416 212025811
Vallen Acquires Eastland Engineering Supply
July 11, 2024
Lawson Products headquarters, Chicago, March 2022.
Lawson Products to Acquire Source Atlantic
July 10, 2024
Related Stories
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2
Mergers & Acquisitions
SureWerx Acquires Fall Safe
Pxl 20240416 212025811
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Acquires Eastland Engineering Supply
Lawson Products headquarters, Chicago, March 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawson Products to Acquire Source Atlantic
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
July 15, 2024
Pxl 20240416 212025811
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Acquires Eastland Engineering Supply
The deal will expand Vallen's footprint in Europe.
July 11, 2024
Lawson Products headquarters, Chicago, March 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawson Products to Acquire Source Atlantic
Source Atlantic provides supplies, safety products and fasteners to the Canadian MRO market.
July 10, 2024
Philadelphia, Pa.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Modern Fasteners
The Pennsylvania distributor is NEFCO's eighth acquisition since 2022.
July 10, 2024
I Stock 1372778963
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Acquire Air Products' Natural Gas Technology, Equipment Business
The all-cash transaction is valued at $1.81 billion.
July 10, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Pro-Tech Sanitation
The company's Canadian operations will add scale in the Atlantic provinces.
July 10, 2024
The Maumee River, Toledo, Ohio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turning Over a New Leaf
Why Bostwick-Braun picked distribution over its legacy hardware business.
July 10, 2024
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire HM Pipe Products
The deal expands the company into Canada.
July 10, 2024
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
IMARK Electrical Shareholders Approve AD Merger Resolution
The transaction is currently scheduled to close later this year.
July 8, 2024
Screenshot+2022 11 29+at+9 51 05+am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TA Industrial Solutions Acquires Fullmer Industrial Sales
TA said the deal would expand its solutions and service capabilities.
July 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 2 07 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale
Robertson operates 19 branches across Canada.
July 8, 2024
Birmingham, England, May 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Subsidiary Adds U.K. Distributor
Forward is leading supplier of C-class components, vendor-managed inventory and MRO services.
July 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 1 38 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CNC Flow Control Acquires Mako Products
CNC said the Oklahoma company would add high-value product offerings and deliver new end-market verticals.
July 8, 2024
I Stock 1388621826
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Romanoff Industries
The Ohio company is a distributor of new, used and refurbished electric motors.
July 5, 2024
I Stock 1181512400
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Baker Bohnert
The company is a market leader in expansion joint manufacturing for the power industry.
July 3, 2024