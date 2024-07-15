White Cap Acquires B&R Reinforcing

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, announced Monday that it has closed on an agreement to acquire B&R Reinforcing Inc., a supplier of concrete accessories and fabricated rebar located in Columbus, Ohio, serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

"B&R Reinforcing's strong reputation around rebar fabrication and concrete accessory supplies for customers in the central Ohio market provides an excellent foundation for White Cap to expand our value-added services and one-stop shop across Ohio, so we can continue to serve our customers with excellence," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"Our staff brings decades of experience and knowledge, and I'm certain that joining forces with White Cap will make our team stronger than ever," said Michael Bright, co-owner of B&R Reinforcing. "With White Cap being the premier distributor for construction materials, and B&R Reinforcing being the preferred rebar fabricator in Columbus, our team at B&R Reinforcing has an excellent opportunity for growth and continued success. We are excited to become part of the White Cap family."