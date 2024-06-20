Macomb Group Acquires Trident Fire & Fabrication

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — For the second time in as many months, the Macomb Group Inc., announced that it has completed another acquisition.

Carlstadt, New Jersey-based Trident Fire & Fabrication LLC is the newest member of Macomb's growing operations. With the acquisition of Trident, the Macomb Group's Fire Fabrication division now has production capacity in Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

"After Macomb's merger last year with Pennsylvania-based Deacon Industrial Supply, it was only a matter of time before we expanded further east," said former Deacon owner Bill Vail, now an executive vice president and shareholder of the Macomb Group. "Trident provides instant access to the attractive New York metropolitan area, with a very reputable team led by Peter Braid, who is a 25-year industry veteran. We couldn't be more pleased with what Peter and our newest colleagues have accomplished since founding the business just a couple of years ago."

Trident was founded by brothers Peter and Jonathan Braid, along with their childhood friend Joe Tomas.

CEO Peter Braid said, "We were less than three years into our strategic plan when the Macomb Group proposed accelerating our growth with further access to capital, inventory, and a coveted roster of leading vendors in the fire protection industry."

"With daily replenishment from Deacon's 153,000-square-foot distribution center just 100 miles away in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, this is truly a game changing event for Trident and its customers," Jonathan Braid added.

Peter Braid will lead the Macomb Group's fire fabrication activities in the Tri-State area.