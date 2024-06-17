TTDS Acquires Thermal Devices

TD provides industrial electric heaters, controls, thermocouples and related products to manufacturers.

Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions
Jun 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 29 26 Pm
Thermal Devices

CINCINNATI — Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions, a platform for the distribution of industrial temperature management and related products, announced Monday that it has acquired Thermal Devices, a value-added distributor of industrial electric heaters, controls, thermocouples and related products to manufacturers.

Also included in the transaction is Heat Tracing Sales, the company's heat trace cables, controls and engineering support business serving mechanical and electrical contractors.

Founded more than 50 years ago by William Strayton, Thermal Devices has been led for three decades by his son Rob Strayton, who will remain with the Mt. Airy, Maryland-based company and will retain a significant equity stake.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Thermal Devices is an exciting company that expands our footprint into the Mid-Atlantic and augments TTDS' heat trace and engineering capabilities," said Jeff Collier, CEO of TTDS. "Thermal Devices provides TTDS with a physical base to better service customers in the East and reinforces TTDS' position as the nation's leading provider of thermal management solutions."

Thermal Devices marks the fourth investment for TTDS, established in September 2023 by middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors through Gryphon's Heritage Fund, the firm's small-cap investment strategy. TTDS previously acquired Big Chief Inc., Proheat, and Southwest Heater and Controls.

"Partnering with TTDS and Gryphon allows Thermal Devices to build upon the successful legacy and reputation that we have established in the Mid-Atlantic for over half a century," said Rob Strayton. "My family and the TD team were impressed with the rapid growth of TTDS and are excited to work with them because of the many advantages the TTDS platform offers our customers, suppliers, and employees."

"Completing three add-on acquisitions within months of establishing TTDS validates our position as the clear buyer of choice for thermal management product distributors," said Jeff Pembroke, operating partner of Gryphon's Heritage Fund. "We continue to pursue organic growth and acquisition opportunities with high-quality distribution partners that align with TTDS' vision of providing the highest level of support for our customers and suppliers."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
June 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 13 At 2 19 53 Pm
BradyPLUS Acquires Idaho Package Company
June 13, 2024
White Cup Announcement
White Cup Acquires Sales Management Plus
June 13, 2024
Related Stories
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
Screenshot 2024 06 13 At 2 19 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires Idaho Package Company
White Cup Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cup Acquires Sales Management Plus
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 13 At 2 19 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires Idaho Package Company
The industrial and agricultural packaging distributor serves Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington.
June 13, 2024
White Cup Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cup Acquires Sales Management Plus
SMP provides CRM and business intelligence solutions for the distribution sector.
June 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 12 At 4 21 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Dayton Superior
White Cap officials said the deal expands its one-stop shop and value-added services.
June 12, 2024
Main Filter Operations VP David Young, Hengst Global Hydraulics Managing Director Malte Röcke, and Main Filter General Manager AJ Bisceglia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hengst Acquires Canadian-American Hydraulic Filter Manufacturer
The deal adds two plants to Hengst's hydraulics operations.
June 12, 2024
The Erasmusbrug bridge, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires GMS Instruments
The Dutch manufacturer will join the operations of W&O Supply.
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
The move provides CSV customers in the greater Chicagoland area with increased resources and service.
June 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Mergers & Acquisitions
Blue Ribbon Fastener Acquires Nationwide Fastener Systems
BRF said the deal would expand its VMI and Class-C component supply chain network to additional Midwest OEMs.
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1383121022
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
General Metals operates three locations in Arizona.
June 10, 2024
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Mergers & Acquisitions
Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt
The South Carolina fastener manufacturer will expand the company's operations into the Southeast.
June 10, 2024
I Stock 638850608
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions
The Virginia company is a rebar fabricator and distributor.
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
The company called entroCIM an "innovator" in data center and building intelligence software.
June 5, 2024
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Announce Merger
The two member-owned groups consist of 725 independent electrical distributors.
June 4, 2024
Ir
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Three Companies in $150M Deal
The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of ILC Dover for more than $2 billion.
June 4, 2024
I Stock 475426686
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Announces Three Acquisitions
The deals add companies in Arkansas, California and Idaho.
June 4, 2024