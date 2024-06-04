Holland Pump Acquires Florida Dewatering

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Holland Pump Company, a leading independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, announced that it has completed the acquisition of C&R Distribution Inc., d.b.a. Florida Dewatering based in Tampa, Florida.

The acquisition will expand Holland Pump's fleet, capabilities and customer base across Florida's Gulf Coast. It is Holland Pump's seventh acquisition since partnering with XPV Water Partners in 2019.

Bob Davis, owner of Florida Dewatering, said, "We are thrilled to work with Holland Pump. We are impressed with the company's leadership and excited for the growth potential this acquisition offers with the two companies coming together."

"This acquisition is consistent with our commitment to continued growth, while leveraging our superior customer service and broadening our product line in this strong market," said Tom Vossman, CEO of Holland Pump Company. "We are excited about the opportunity to assist new customers and offer them a wide selection of pumps, equipment, services and solutions. I want to thank Bob for his confidence in our team."