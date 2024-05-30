Tencarva Machinery Company Acquires Tri-State Coating & Machine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tencarva Machinery Company, the Southeast's premier value-added distributor of, and service provider to, flow control and process equipment solutions to industrial and municipal end-markets, announced that it has acquired Tri-State Coating & Machine.

Tri-State, based in Salt Rock, West Virginia, is a leading provider of specialized thermal coating services and related parts to the industrial market. Tri-State's founder, David Thompson, will retire with the transaction, and the remaining management team and employees will continue to operate the business. Tencarva is backed by Bessemer Investors LLC, a New York-based investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ed Pearce, president of Tencarva, said, "Tri-State has flourished for 37 years under David's leadership, and our goal is to continue its tradition of providing high-quality specialty coatings and industrial services. Strategically located in Tencarva's footprint, Tri-State bolsters Tencarva's value-added service offerings, particularly through its unique thermal spray coating capabilities."

Tri-State offers the latest technological advances, state-of-the-art facilities, and rotating equipment repair capabilities. Its coating facilities feature technical systems and robotics to deliver coatings tailored to customer specifications, including fusion coatings, HVOF coatings, wire spray, plasma transfer arc, and metalizing.

"This acquisition adds specialized capabilities to Tencarva that enable us to better serve our customers," said Henry Ritchie, executive vice president at Tencarva. "Tri-State has built its reputation through word of mouth by consistently providing top-notch service and focusing on relationships. The alignment of culture and values between our two organizations makes Tri-State and Tencarva a great fit."

"This marks Tencarva's second acquisition since Bessemer's partnership with the Company in 2021, and the Company's 14th overall," added Bohdan Tyshynsky, a vice president at Bessemer. "The team's commitment to providing best-in-class service to its customers has been the core focus of every stage of Tencarva's history. We look forward to continuing to support Tencarva's growth story."

Tencarva continues to actively seek strategic partnerships with industry-leading industrial and municipal flow control and process equipment distribution and service companies.