Tencarva Machinery Company Acquires Tri-State Coating & Machine

The West Virginia company is a leading provider of specialized thermal coating services.

Bessemer Investors LLC
May 30, 2024
Tencarva branch, Springdale, Ark.
Tencarva branch, Springdale, Ark.
Tencarva Machinery Co.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tencarva Machinery Company, the Southeast's premier value-added distributor of, and service provider to, flow control and process equipment solutions to industrial and municipal end-markets, announced that it has acquired Tri-State Coating & Machine.

Tri-State, based in Salt Rock, West Virginia, is a leading provider of specialized thermal coating services and related parts to the industrial market. Tri-State's founder, David Thompson, will retire with the transaction, and the remaining management team and employees will continue to operate the business. Tencarva is backed by Bessemer Investors LLC, a New York-based investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ed Pearce, president of Tencarva, said, "Tri-State has flourished for 37 years under David's leadership, and our goal is to continue its tradition of providing high-quality specialty coatings and industrial services. Strategically located in Tencarva's footprint, Tri-State bolsters Tencarva's value-added service offerings, particularly through its unique thermal spray coating capabilities."

Tri-State offers the latest technological advances, state-of-the-art facilities, and rotating equipment repair capabilities. Its coating facilities feature technical systems and robotics to deliver coatings tailored to customer specifications, including fusion coatings, HVOF coatings, wire spray, plasma transfer arc, and metalizing.

"This acquisition adds specialized capabilities to Tencarva that enable us to better serve our customers," said Henry Ritchie, executive vice president at Tencarva. "Tri-State has built its reputation through word of mouth by consistently providing top-notch service and focusing on relationships. The alignment of culture and values between our two organizations makes Tri-State and Tencarva a great fit."

"This marks Tencarva's second acquisition since Bessemer's partnership with the Company in 2021, and the Company's 14th overall," added Bohdan Tyshynsky, a vice president at Bessemer. "The team's commitment to providing best-in-class service to its customers has been the core focus of every stage of Tencarva's history. We look forward to continuing to support Tencarva's growth story."

Tencarva continues to actively seek strategic partnerships with industry-leading industrial and municipal flow control and process equipment distribution and service companies.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva branch, Springdale, Ark.
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Tri-State Coating & Machine
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 33 38 Pm
Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply Center
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 30 55 Pm
Investment Firm Partners with B&J Welding Supply
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 43 39 Pm
Eastern Metal Supply Acquires Eagle Metal Distributors
May 29, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 33 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply Center
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 30 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Investment Firm Partners with B&J Welding Supply
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 43 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eastern Metal Supply Acquires Eagle Metal Distributors
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Announces Four Acquisitions
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 33 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply Center
The company operates six branches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 30 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Investment Firm Partners with B&J Welding Supply
Cordatus Capital also formed a new company to pursue acquisition opportunities in packaged gas.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 43 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eastern Metal Supply Acquires Eagle Metal Distributors
Eagle's president said the deal would bolster its operations in Central Florida.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1474838897
Operations
Is Private Equity the Key to Growth?
Manufacturers and distributors alike are seeing more private equity investment — but it's not without risk.
May 28, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Announces Four Acquisitions
The deals add companies in Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.
May 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 22 At 3 33 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires South Carolina Steel Fabricator
The deal will bolster the distributor's value-added capabilities in the Southeast.
May 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 22 At 9 32 42 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
SugarCRM Acquires sales-i
The companies first announced a partnership last year.
May 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 21 At 1 03 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquired by Private Equity Firm
NSA said it plans to pursue geographic expansion, new product introductions and strategic M&A.
May 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 20 At 3 55 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
LindFast Acquires Merco Tape
Merco will continue to operate its facility in southern New York state.
May 20, 2024
I Stock 1194274306
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires California Aerospace Fastener Distributor
The deal is the company’s second so far this year.
May 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 20 At 8 41 33 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Meter Service and Supply
The Memphis distributor provides gas, water, electrical and sewer products.
May 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 20 At 8 40 39 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.B. Fuller Acquires ND Industries
ND is a leading provider of specialty adhesives and fastener locking and sealing solutions.
May 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 16 At 3 10 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
KPS Capital to Acquire Siemens Electric Motors, Drives Supplier
The deal values Innomotics at $3.8 billion.
May 16, 2024
Present
Mergers & Acquisitions
GMS to Acquire Yvon Building Supply
The deal also includes four affiliated companies.
May 16, 2024
Imperial Dade truck, San Diego, May 1, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires New York, Ontario Distributors
The jan-san distributor is adding 3G Packaging and Canpaco.
May 15, 2024