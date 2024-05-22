White Cap Acquires South Carolina Steel Fabricator

The deal will bolster the distributor's value-added capabilities in the Southeast.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
May 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 22 At 3 33 06 Pm
WWJ

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired WWJ Rebar, a provider of customized reinforcing steel solutions based in Aiken, South Carolina, serving industrial, commercial and residential projects across Georgia and South Carolina.

WWJ Rebar is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are excited to grow our rebar fabrication operations as a critical value-added service for our customers across the Southeast Region with the addition of WWJ Rebar," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "By combining our talented teams, we further strengthen our shared offerings and capabilities."

"Our people are our greatest asset, and we look forward to the opportunities White Cap provides for their career growth and development as we join the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies across North America," said Bill Jones, owner and CEO of WWJ Rebar. "By joining White Cap, we can provide our customers with access to a broad suite of products and services beyond our rebar operations. This is a winning combination for our customers and our people."

