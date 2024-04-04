NEFCO Acquires Unicoa

The Phoenix company is a leader in the construction, pipeline and industrial supply sector.

NEFCO
Apr 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 19 11 Pm
NEFCO

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a premier specialty supply partner to the professional construction trades, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Unicoa, a Phoenix-based leader in the construction, pipeline and industrial supply industry.

The strategic move marks NEFCO’s sixth acquisition since 2022 and 11th acquisition since 2017 as NEFCO expands its branch network to 39 locations nationwide. With NEFCO’s acquisition of Southwest Fastener in March 2023 and, now, Unicoa in March 2024, NEFCO is positioned as one of the largest local construction supply distributors in Phoenix with a broad product offering, ranging from strut, hardware, anchors, rod and pipe hangers (SHARP) to tools, safety and general supplies. 

Unicoa was incorporated by Larry F. Pershing in 1973 beginning as a two-man bearing supply operation in Glendale, Arizona. Pershing prided himself on the importance of establishing relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. In 2019, Pershing completed the sale of Unicoa to John Paul Labbe. Prior to acquiring Unicoa, Labbe held numerous positions at Unicoa and, throughout his ownership, he remained committed to Pershing’s original vision while growing the company’s reach and presence throughout Arizona.

“We are excited to partner with NEFCO and expand both our reach and ability to continue to put our customer first,” said Labbe. “We believe that this partnership will offer many opportunities and growth for our customers and associates. Both cultures are rooted in the same family-operated model with individualized customer service being the cornerstone. UNICOA offers NEFCO an introduction to the Phoenix tools and safety market and we are all very excited for what the future has in store.”

"We are thrilled to partner with J.P. and the rest of the incredible team at Unicoa," said Matthew Gelles, president and CEO of NEFCO. "Unicoa has built a tremendous reputation in the Phoenix and Tucson markets for dependable delivery, large inventories, and unmatched customer service.

"The combination of Southwest Fastener and Unicoa successfully marries NEFCO’s full product offering, SHARP with Southwest Fastener and tools with Unicoa, and establishes the combined business as one of the largest local construction supply distributors in the greater Phoenix market.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
April 3, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
I Stock 1206425325
Mergers & Acquisitions
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
The company is a market leader in Southwest Ontario and an authorized Rockwell Automation distributor.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
Mergers & Acquisitions
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
MidWest provides a wide breadth of steel products for metal fabrication, building products and other industries.
April 3, 2024
Image 28
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon to Acquire Waterproofing Distributor
The Denver company operates 11 locations across six states.
April 3, 2024
Host Storefront
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas
The deal expands TIPCO's network to 31 locations across 15 states.
April 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a 647e3ca5e79d6
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Daughtridge Sales
The deal is the company's 10th acquisition since the beginning of last year.
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition
Vallen officials said the deal expands its position as a leading supply chain solutions company.
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1684353709
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diploma to Acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener in $300M Deal
The London-based distributor said the deal would "significantly" expand its U.S. capacity.
March 29, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot to Acquire SRS Distribution in $18B Deal
It's the home improvement giant's largest acquisition to date.
March 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 11 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bostwick-Braun to Focus 'Exclusively' on Industrial Products
The company last week reached a deal to sell off its wholesale hardware operations.
March 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 03 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire EGW Utilities
The suburban Dallas company supplies underground utility contractors and municipalities.
March 26, 2024
PRNewswire
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Wheelco
The company plans to combine its OE trailer axle division with Wheelco Manufacturing Components.
March 22, 2024
I Stock 587206266
Mergers & Acquisitions
Siemens to Acquire Industrial Drive Technology Business
The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2025.
March 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 12 03 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States to Acquire Dominion Electric Supply
Dominion operates nine branches across Virginia and Maryland.
March 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 3 32 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
House-Hasson to Acquire Bostwick-Braun
The hardware distributors said the combination would put them in "an even stronger position."
March 21, 2024