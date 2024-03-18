Core & Main to Acquire ACF West

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NW Geosynthetics Inc., doing business as ACF West Inc.

ACF West is a leading distributor of geosynthetic materials and provider of soil stabilization solutions with six locations in the western U.S.

“We are excited to grow our geosynthetics footprint across the western United States through the addition of ACF West. Together with their talented team, we will extend our distribution reach and enhance our geosynthetic product and service offerings throughout the region,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “Additionally, their expertise in engineered solutions will enable us to provide our customers with access to a wider range of capabilities.”

Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, the ACF West team has offered their municipality, contractor and DOT customers solutions for geosynthetics, erosion control, stormwater management and terrain stabilization for over three decades. Their experienced and knowledgeable staff operates from six facilities located in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah.

“ACF West is a highly trusted geosynthetic material distributor with a longstanding and loyal customer base. We believe that ACF West’s product and service offerings are an excellent complement to our existing business, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Core & Main family,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main.

Susan Schmidt, president of ACF West, said, "I am extremely proud of this company that my late husband Dick and I built together. He was a pioneer in the geosynthetics industry, and we are genuinely excited to partner with Core & Main, a forward-thinking company that shares our commitment to superior service, employee well-being and innovation.