AFC Industries Acquires Globe International

Globe is a leading supplier of fasteners, door hardware and galvanized aircraft cable.

AFC Industries
Mar 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 11 44 59 Am
AFC Industries

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — AFC Industries announced Friday that it has acquired Philadelphia-based Globe International Corp.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1950, the company is a leading supplier of fasteners, door hardware and galvanized aircraft cable that specializes in value-added kitting and other services.

“Our company has a long history of success based on taking excellent care of our customers and our people," said Globe co-owner Steve Weissman. "It was important to us to find a partner that would continue to build on that foundation and AFC has a proven history of doing that. We are excited to be part of the AFC team and for the possibilities that now open to us.”

Co-owner Michael Weissman, added, “AFC offered a unique combination of the resources of a larger business with a customer-focused culture built around the team. They understand our business and what has made it successful, and we could not have found a better fit to position us for future success.”

“We knew the Globe team because we competed with them through the years in a couple of our key markets. We have a lot of respect for them and how they do things and bringing them onboard will significantly strengthen our competitive position in those markets," said AFC CEO Kevin Godin. "Most importantly, though, it allows us to deepen our bench with a group of talented and experienced people who understand how to work as a team to take excellent care of their customers and each other. That is always an investment we are excited to make.”

