Graybar Acquires Blazer Electric Supply

The deal adds two locations in southern Colorado.

Graybar
Mar 1, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that it will acquire Blazer Electric Supply, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, effective March 1.

Blazer Electric Supply is an electrical distributor that serves construction, commercial, institutional and industrial customers. The company was founded in 2009 and operates two locations in southern Colorado. 

As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will operate under the Blazer Electric Supply name. Trevor Blazer will serve as president, and the company’s employees will continue to support customers with the same products, solutions, and services.

“Blazer is a market leader in its territory, with comprehensive product lines, extensive capabilities and a reputation for outstanding customer service,” said Kathleen Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. “Blazer fits well with Graybar’s core values, our people-oriented culture and our long-term growth strategy. We are thrilled to welcome the Blazer team to Graybar and look forward to achieving even greater success together.”

“I am incredibly proud of our company and grateful for the employees who have been so instrumental in our success,” said Steve Blazer, president of Blazer Electric Supply. “This is an exciting new chapter for our company. Joining forces with Graybar presents a tremendous opportunity to expand our service capabilities and grow our business for the long term. It also allows us to sustain a distinctive culture and positive work environment for our employees. I am confident that we have a bright future as part of Graybar.”

